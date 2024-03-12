Arelion and Telxius Collaborate to Expand Connectivity to North and Latin America

STOCKHOLM and MADRID, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion and Telxius are collaborating to provide fully diverse, multi-terabit connectivity into Telxius' landing stations in Boca Raton and Jacksonville, Florida. This fiber network expansion establishes Arelion Points-of-Presence (PoPs) at each Telxius landing station. For Telxius, it empowers customers with resilient Tier-1 optical transport and high-speed access to Arelion's North American network. Together, Arelion and Telxius are making a significant investment in the Florida Peninsula to connect Latin American customers to North America through submarine and terrestrial systems.

The collaboration benefits both Arelion and Telxius' customers in North America and Latin America with enhanced access to the companies' global Internet backbones. Customers also benefit from Telxius' portfolio of leading submarine and terrestrial backhauls, and Arelion's resilient terrestrial connectivity services, including high-capacity wavelengths for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

Arelion's PoPs enable resilient 400G Wavelengths services over open line systems supporting the latest coherent technology, seamlessly connecting Internet carriers and content providers to Arelion's network in the United States. This network expansion complements Arelion's existing presence at Telxius' Virginia Beach landing station and further cements Arelion as a key terrestrial connectivity provider in North America. Telxius' Virginia Beach landing station is the landing point for three next-generation subsea systems connecting to Latin America and Europe: Brusa, Marea and Dunant. Telxius' Boca Raton landing station is the terminal point for Telxius' South America-1 (SAm-1) and upcoming Tikal submarine cable system, while Telxius' Jacksonville landing station connects to the Pacific Caribbean Cable System (PCCS). Both landing stations provide diverse, high-capacity connectivity to the United States from Panama, South America and the Caribbean.

"Arelion's new PoPs at Telxius' landing stations along the Florida Peninsula will provide Latin American markets with high-capacity gateway access to the North American connectivity ecosystem," said Edison De Leon, Regional Director Latam & Caribbean at Arelion. "Through this investment in the Florida Peninsula, Arelion continues our established partnership with Telxius to serve the technological needs of Internet carriers and content providers through complete, collaborative connectivity solutions."

Florida's technology industry recently ranked fourth in the United States for tech growth, adding 2,715 tech businesses last year and outpacing established hubs, including California and Texas. Arelion and Telxius' partnership establishes key interconnection points for Latin American companies requiring access to major cloud regions, content applications and network infrastructure supporting Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) applications in North America.

"We at Telxius are committed to expanding our high-capacity terrestrial backhauls in combination with our next-generation subsea cable networks to connect the world's digital hubs and better serve our customers across the Americas," said Carlos Casado, VP of Sales, Telxius, Northern Region. "Our continued collaboration will provide ultra-high capacity, low latency and robust access to Latin America and transatlantic markets for Arelion and its customers. For Telxius, it secures 400G transmission services in our Boca Raton and Jacksonville landing stations, enabling resilient Tier-1 optical transport and high-speed access to Arelion's North American network for customers."

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Telxius

As the world's needs for uninterrupted global interconnectivity continue to rise, we are preparing the road ahead. Telxius is a leading global connectivity provider that combines subsea and terrestrial networks with data centers worldwide. Its extensive ecosystem includes eight next-generation fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning 100,000+ km, almost 100 PoPs in 17 countries, plus 25 landing stations and data centers. Telxius provides a wide range of capacity, colocation and security services, as well as direct internet connectivity through its Tier-1 IP network. With ultra-high capacity, low latency and resilient networking, Telxius seamlessly connects customers across the Americas, Europe and beyond. For more information about Telxius visit www.telxius.com.

