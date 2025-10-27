Arelion launches new PoP in Oklahoma City, expanding connectivity to North American AI Superhighway

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it has launched a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) at RACK59's Oklahoma City data center, providing enterprise and wholesale customers with fully diverse, Tier-1 access to Arelion's North American AI superhighway. This network expansion complements increasing regional fiber investments, enabling enterprises and carriers to expand high-speed connectivity more efficiently. The PoP provides customers with reliable access to Arelion's full ecosystem of AI, content, cloud, gaming and streaming applications, accelerating economic development in the region.

Arelion's network expansion improves performance and reliability for enterprise AI workloads and regional broadband users alike, meeting growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency services in an emerging edge market. The PoP enables a new secure resilient connectivity choice to data center hubs in surrounding regions and regional education networks. Arelion's network expansion provides customers with access to its global fiber backbone and connectivity solutions, including Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) with predictable service-level agreements (SLAs), IP Transit, Cloud Connect for multi-cloud performance, scalable Waves, Ethernet, DDoS Mitigation and more.

Arelion's investment provides enterprise customers an additional option for Tier-1 connectivity with enhanced security features and DDOS mitigation in the local ecosystem, supporting Oklahoma's growing cloud and AI sectors. Oklahoma City has seen rising technological growth due to its strong power availability and skilled workforce. The city's capital investment exceeded $13.7 million in 2025, bolstered by Google's recently announced $9 billion data center investment to boost cloud and AI growth in the region.

RACK59 operates one of Oklahoma's premier colocation data centers, providing customers with reliable connectivity services through best-in-class design, operations and efficiency. The mission-critical facility offers seven layers of security, robust redundant power, flexible-use space and exceptional fiber connectivity to support today's data-driven enterprises. RACK59's data center campus features 315 megawatts of power infrastructure, making it well-suited for supporting energy-intensive AI and cloud computing operations, providing an ideal environment for Arelion's high-capacity network services.

"This strategic expansion helps enterprise customers in the region deploy AI applications with confidence, enabling Arelion to support regional investments with diverse intercity middle mile fiber routes and scalability," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Strategic Sales and Network Development at Arelion. "By providing the high-capacity backbone connectivity enterprises need to enable emerging applications and ensure predictable performance, Arelion and RACK59 will foster further economic growth in critical sectors across Oklahoma City and surrounding regions."

"Our collaboration with Arelion supports customers' bandwidth-intensive applications amid continued investment in Oklahoma City's technology industries, enabling the AI workloads driving innovation across the region," said Margie Williams, General Manager at RACK59. "This new PoP gives our customers reliable, diverse connectivity to Arelion's global network through our expertly designed digital infrastructure."

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in close to 130 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About RACK59

Locally owned and operated since 2009, RACK59's core mission has been to provide our customers with abundant secure space, robust uninterrupted power and unprecedented affordable bandwidth. These competencies are at the core of what we do, and what we do well. RACK59's unique retail and wholesale colocation models have positioned the data center to serve some of the country's leading enterprises, MSP's (managed service providers) and interconnection opportunities with some of the world's largest internet service providers.

