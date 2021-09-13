Arena Analytics Announces Strategic Company Growth At Argentum Annual Conference

"New customers are validation that Arena helps build teams that deliver on business outcomes," said Norton. Tweet this

With year-over-year growth rates averaging nearly 100% each year from 2017 to 2020, Arena Analytics once again reports a strong 2021 with solid annual recurring revenue and multiple new customer agreements. Its newest post-acute customers include The Arbor Company, The Asbury Communities, HCF Management, Heritage Senior Living, and Senior Living Communities. These multi-year agreements represent a significant expansion of Arena's footprint to nearly 1500 communities across the United States.

The five-year-old company also augmented its leadership team this year. Myra Norton was appointed Chief Executive Officer in April, following a multi-year stint as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer. In May, Arena Analytics announced two key executive hires.

Solange Jacobs brings to her role as Arena's first Chief Marketing Officer more than twenty years of experience leading product marketing, corporate communications, and brand marketing initiatives for early stage technology companies. Hired to develop and deepen new business opportunities, Gary Magenta brings more than three decades of experience working across a range of industries as Senior Vice President at management consulting firm Root Inc., now a part of Accenture.

Since the end of 2020, the company also expanded its employee count nearly 50%, with the team now concentrated in three cities with satellite locations throughout the U.S. By investing in the customer success teams, Arena increased its customer retention rate to more than 90% this year.

Arena Analytics will exhibit in booth #829 at the upcoming Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference held September 13-15, 2021 at the Phoenix Convention Center. On Tuesday, September 14 starting at 5:45pm, the company will host the Operational Leadership Reception at Cowboy Artist at the Hyatt Regency.

As the exclusive sponsor of Argentum's Women in Leadership Initiative, including the Deep Dive Sessions at the conference, Arena is pleased to support the launch of the Women in Leadership Committee mentorship program. Please complete a brief survey to indicate your interest in the Women in Leadership committee and the mentor program.

