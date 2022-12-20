Arena Energy Named One of the Best Places to Work in Houston for Second Consecutive Year by the Houston Chronicle and Houston Business Journal

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Energy, LLC ("Arena"), a leading independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, has been named one of the best places to work by both the Houston Chronicle and the Houston Business Journal for the second consecutive year, ranking in the top ten in both competitions. Awarded annually, winners are selected based on an anonymous employee survey process gauging employee satisfaction, engagement, culture, benefits, and leadership.

Arena was ranked 9th in the Large Company category (100-399 employees) out of 250 nominated companies in the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work competition. In the Houston Chronicle's 2022 Top Workplaces competition, Arena placed 8th in the small company category out of 155 companies that were nominated.

"Our success is entirely attributable to the dedication of our talented workforce and the culture of excellence we've tried to create over the past twenty plus years," Arena co-founder and CEO Mike Minarovic said. "We believe that building a company culture centered around people is an investment that will always pay off and are thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the best places to work in the energy capital of the world."

About Arena Energy

Arena Energy, LLC was founded in 1999 on the belief that mature producing areas of the Gulf of Mexico Shelf still held vast potential—and that with the right technology, talented oil and gas finders could unlock these drilling opportunities. Today, that vision has been realized many times over. Since its founding, Arena has grown into one of the largest private offshore oil and natural gas companies, having invested more than $4 billion of capital in the Gulf of Mexico, paid $1.4 billion in royalties to the federal government, and decommissioned over 300 wells and 45 platforms and other structures. Arena takes pride in safely and responsibly producing the energy that powers the United States and the world.

