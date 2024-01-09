Arena Energy Named One of the Best Places to Work in Houston for Third Consecutive Year by the Houston Chronicle and Houston Business Journal

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Energy, LLC ("Arena"), a leading independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, has been named one of the best places to work by the Houston Chronicle and the Houston Business Journal for the third consecutive year. Awarded annually, winners are selected based on an anonymous employee survey process gauging employee satisfaction, engagement, culture, benefits, and leadership.

Arena was once again ranked in the top 10 in the Small Company category out of 143 nominated companies in the Houston Chronicle's 2023 Top Workplaces competition. In the Houston Business Journal Best Places to Work 2023 competition, Arena ranked in the top 20 in the Large Company category out of 240 companies.

Bernice Norris, Arena Energy's Vice President of Human Resources, said "We are honored to be a Top Workplace with the Houston Chronicle and the Houston Business Journal for the past 3 years. This reinforces that we have built an amazing culture and a work environment that has and will continue to attract talented employees."

About Arena Energy
Arena Energy, LLC was founded in 1999 on the belief that mature producing areas of the Gulf of Mexico Shelf still held vast potential – and that with the right technology, talented oil and gas finders could unlock these drilling opportunities. Today, that vision has been realized many times over. Since its founding, Arena has grown into one the largest private offshore oil and natural gas companies, having invested more than $4.5 billion of capital in the Gulf of Mexico, paid $1.5 billion in royalties to the federal government, and decommissioned over three hundred wells and forty-five platforms and other structures. Arena takes pride in safely and responsibly producing the energy that powers the United States and the world. 

