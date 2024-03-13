Arena Energy promotes Michael Vallejo to President and names Brent Ozenne as Chief Operating Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Energy, LLC ("Arena"), a leading independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, recently announced that Michael Vallejo was promoted to the position of President in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer. Arena also announced Brent Ozenne's promotion to Chief Operating Officer of Arena Energy, and he will continue in his role as the CEO of Arena Offshore, LP.

Arena Energy Promotes New President and Chief Operating Officer

Vallejo joined Arena as Finance Manager in 2013 and was promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2014. He previously held senior financial and corporate development roles with Zekelman Industries, Stout, and TriQuint Semiconductor. Vallejo has an MBA from Southern Methodist University and a BBA from The University of Texas at Austin. He is also a CFA Charter holder and Certified Public Accountant.

Ozenne joined Arena Offshore as a Production Engineer in 2008, assumed the role of Production Manager in 2012, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2020 and became Chief Executive Officer of Arena Offshore in 2022. Previously, Ozenne was employed by Newfield Exploration, BP and Vastar Resources, holding various engineering positions. Ozenne earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University in 1998.

"Arena Energy is committed to recruiting talented employees, developing them, and promoting from within the organization. Ozenne and Vallejo have made significant contributions to Arena over the last decade. This strategic move is a testament to their leadership, business acumen and dedication to Arena's success." said Arena Co-Founder and CEO Mike Minarovic.

About Arena Energy

Arena Energy, LLC was founded in 1999 on the belief that mature producing areas of the Gulf of Mexico Shelf still held vast potential – and that with the right technology, talented oil and gas finders could unlock these drilling opportunities. Today, that vision has been realized many times over. Since its founding, Arena has grown into one the largest private offshore oil and natural gas companies, having invested more than $4.5 billion of capital in the Gulf of Mexico, paid $1.5 billion in royalties to the federal government, and decommissioned over three hundred wells and forty-five platforms and other structures. Arena takes pride in safely and responsibly producing the energy that powers the United States and the world.

Contact Information:

Kevin Bruce

Vice President - Government Affairs

[email protected]

281-210-0536

SOURCE Arena Energy, LLC