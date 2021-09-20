Arena Investors And Kai Investments Announce $100M Joint Venture

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a $2.6 billion institutional asset manager, and Kai Investment Management ("Kai"), a specialist private debt investment firm based in Singapore, today announced that they have established a joint venture with initial capacity to deploy up to $100 million in South East Asian corporate credit special situation opportunities.

The strategic partnership between the two firms will enable Arena to expand its offering of financing solutions in Asia and for Kai to broaden its private debt offering across the credit spectrum. Arena team members in Melbourne and Singapore will collaborate with the Kai team.

Reuben Lee, CEO of Kai, said: "We have known the team at Arena for some time and share a common approach towards opportunities including a disciplined focus on entry price, underlying value, influence, alignment and exit. We are therefore pleased to partner with Arena as we work together to pursue opportunities in this growing and very exciting space in South East Asia."

"Kai has a well-established track record of private credit in Asia and a keen understanding of the requirements and nuances of executing transactions in the region," said Dan Zwirn, CEO ‎ of Arena Investors. "We have known and respected Reuben and his team for many years and look forward to working with them."

Kai has an established team with broad-ranging experience managing capital and the requirements of global investors with the local demands of Asian markets. Asia's middle market transactions attract significant yields but are often smaller, more customised and sourced directly from owners. This requires independent nimble managers such as Kai, with on-the-ground experience, relationships and understanding of varied markets and legal jurisdictions.

About Arena Investors

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager, founded by Dan Zwirn in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.6 billion of committed assets under management as of August 2, 2021, Arena provides capital to entrepreneurs in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. Arena Investors works to enable individuals, corporations, and asset owners to achieve their goals. Arena Investors' mandate is global, and also unconstrained in terms of asset class and industry.

About Kai Investment Management

Kai Investment Management ('Kai") is an asset management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore offering services to global investors requiring access to capabilities and private investments in Asia. Kai has significant experience in making middle market credit, special situations and private equity investments including the managing, restructuring and operating of invested assets. Kai seeks enhanced returns by providing discreet, nimble and innovative capital across alternative asset classes, focused on alignment and a willingness to engage complex situations to enable solutions.

Contacts

Arena Investor Contacts:

Parag Shah

[email protected]

Arena Media Contacts:

Lindsay Jablonski

[email protected]

SOURCE Arena Investors