Arena Investors Announces Lending Up to $100 Million to Kettera Financial Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a leading global investment firm, announced today that it is lending up to $100 million of secured debt to Kettera Financial Solutions ("KFS") for the purpose of providing Latin American SMEs with access to capital against their high-quality receivables.

Kettera Financial Solutions, based in Miami, is an innovative financial services provider currently operating in Mexico and, soon, Brazil. KFS offers receivables-based lending facilities to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's mission is to help these businesses grow and thrive by providing them with access to the capital they need to invest in their operations and expand their reach.

With the support of Arena's capital, Kettera will be able to provide Mexican and other Latin American SMEs with the funding they need, in these difficult times, to hire employees, purchase inventory, invest in new equipment, and expand their operations. This will help to create needed jobs and stimulate economic growth in Latin America, while also providing a valuable service to the SME community.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Kettera Financial Solutions to support the growth and development of Latin American SMEs," said Vivek Nayar, Managing Director at Arena. "We believe this loan will significantly and positively impact the Latin American economy, and we are excited to be a part of that."

"Kettera Financial Solutions is dedicated to helping Latin SMEs succeed and grow; this balance sheet provides ample resources to do just that," said Sudeep Singh, CEO of Kettera Financial Solutions. "This loan from Arena will allow us to provide even more businesses with the capital they need to achieve their goals and contribute to the economic development of Latin America."

"Kettera's new debt facility from Arena will allow us to dramatically expand operations in Mexico, in a time when many non-bank financial institutions have exited the market and many fintechs and SMEs are challenged," said Ignacio Usobiaga, Managing Director of Grupo Kettera SOFOM E.N.R.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, LP is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of December 31, 2022, and a team of over 100 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm has individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

About Kettera Financial Solutions:

Kettera Financial Solutions is a leading-edge tech-enabled financial services provider in Latin America, offering a range of financial products and services to small and medium- sized businesses. The company's mission is to help these businesses grow and thrive by providing them with access to the capital they need to invest in their operations and expand their reach.

