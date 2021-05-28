Arena Investors, LP recapitalizes dck worldwide LLC

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a New York-based global investment firm, through an affiliated entity, has recapitalized dck worldwide, LLC and certain affiliated entities ("dck"), a global construction company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arena will work with the dck business as it expands its portfolio of solutions for complex construction projects.

dck is a market leader in providing a full range of building solutions to complex construction projects, with over $38 billion in total project value, and has built over 11,000 multi-family units and constructed or renovated over 38,500 hotel rooms over its nearly 90-year operating history. As one of the most experienced general contractors in the industry, dck has constructed some of the premier resorts in the Caribbean, including the Four Seasons Nevis, the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, the Belmond Cap Juluca, the Mall of San Juan, the Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Bermuda, the Four Seasons Napa Valley, the Westin St. John Resort, the Hilton Los Cabos, the Viceroy Anguilla and The Grand Waikikian in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"Having worked with dck for five years, we are excited to be on a path towards greatly expanding and enhancing their business. We have come to appreciate dck's superior capabilities, alongside their commitment to safety and building better communities," said Vincent DeVito, Executive Vice President of Arena Investors, LP.

"As a developer in both the US and the Caribbean, Replay Destinations is pleased that dck Worldwide is expanding its financial capacity to build complex projects in the US and the Caribbean. dck has continued to demonstrate strong procurement and logistics capabilities, and this recent change will benefit our projects overall," said Michael Sneyd, Managing Director Replay Destinations.

In conjunction with the recapitalization, dck Worldwide welcomes Rich Cohen, Jeff Hoopes, and Tom Case as members of the leadership office to help manage the transition and operations. They are renowned leaders in the construction industry. Rich Cohen is a former Senior Operating Executive with Hensel Phelps; Jeff Hoopes is a former Chairman and CEO of Swinerton; and Tom Case is a former SVP of Granite and COO of Sundt Construction.

Jeff Hoopes, Chairman of dck, noted that "Arena's involvement comes at a critical juncture, allowing dck to continue to service our large customer base, particularly as Caribbean leisure travel resumes to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, Arena's partnership allows dck to expand its total building solutions package, including capital solutions, LEED, preconstruction services, general construction, and procurement & logistics."

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

About dck worldwide

dck worldwide is a global commercial construction company dedicated to developing, managing, and building projects around the world. For almost a century, major corporations, developers, and governments have trusted dck's creative building solutions to bring their blueprints to life.

dck has led projects in 125 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it has regional offices in Honolulu, Hawaii; Phoenix, Arizona; Coral Gables, Florida; Manila, Philippines, and project offices around the world. See www.dckww.com for more information.

