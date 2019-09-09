Arena Pharmaceuticals Presented New Patient-Reported Outcomes Data for Olorinab at the European Society of Neurogastroenterology & Motility NeuroGASTRO 2019 Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) presented new patient-reported outcomes data for olorinab, an investigational, oral, peripherally acting, highly-selective, full agonist of the cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB 2 ) in development for the treatment of visceral pain associated with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, at the European Society of Neurogastroenterology & Motility (ESNM) 2019 NeuroGASTRO Meeting.

"We were pleased to see that overall, patient-reported outcomes across all domains evaluated improved at 8 weeks compared to baseline in our Phase 2a study of olorinab. Our ultimate goal with the olorinab program is to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI disorders, and these results are encouraging," stated Dr. Preston Klassen, Executive Vice President, Head of Research & Development at Arena. "We look forward to seeing additional data from our Phase 2b CAPTIVATE trial which we expect to read out in the second half of 2020."

Presentation Details:

Title: Development of Olorinab, a Cannabinoid Type 2 Receptor Agonist, for the Management of Chronic Abdominal Pain Disorders

Abstract number: 226

Abstract Category: Visceral pain mechanisms

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Etrasimod (APD334), with potential utility in a broad range of immune and inflammatory conditions, is being evaluated in later-stage clinical programs in ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as in programs for other indications such as atopic dermatitis. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure.

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with United Therapeutics (ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension), Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – preclinical), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be identified by introductory words such as "in development for," "goal," "look forward to," "expect," "will," "objective," "driven to," "potentially," "potential," "evaluating," or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Arena's goals for the olorinab program; Arena's CAPTIVATE study, including its objectives, enrollment, and the timing of data readout; Arena's drive; and the potential of Arena's assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: the announced data may not accurately reflect the final results of the CAPTIVATE study; results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; nonclinical and clinical data are voluminous and detailed, and regulatory agencies may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently and reach different conclusions than Arena or others, request additional information, have additional recommendations or change their guidance or requirements before or after approval; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain; we expect to need additional funds to advance all of our programs, and you and others may not agree with the manner we allocate our resources; our drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; clinical trials and other studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all; enrolling patients in our ongoing and intended clinical trials is competitive and challenging; risks related to unexpected or unfavorable new data; risks related to developing and commercializing drugs; risks related to relying on partners and other third parties; Arena's and third parties' intellectual property rights; and satisfactory resolution of litigation or other disagreements with others. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Arena's forward-looking statements are disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

