Arena Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
"After delivering positive Phase 2 data on our most advanced compounds, etrasimod and ralinepag, we are now focused on initiating multiple Phase 3 studies for both programs in addition to a range of Phase 2 studies to expand the utility of these compounds," said Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. "In addition to executing on the trials for these potentially best-in-class candidates, we plan for additional program catalysts as we move through 2018. The next 12 to 18 months promise to be as exciting as the last."
Pipeline Update
Etrasimod – Oral, next generation, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator intended for the potential treatment of multiple immune and inflammatory diseases
- Ulcerative colitis (UC):
- Positive Phase 2 data achieved in March 2018
- Intend to initiate Phase 3 program
- Crohn's disease (CD):
- Planning development path forward
- Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC):
- Phase 2 trial currently enrolling patients
Ralinepag – Oral, next generation, selective prostacyclin receptor agonist intended for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
- Expect to initiate two standalone, Phase 3 registrational studies, as well as additional differentiation studies, in H2 2018
Olorinab (formerly APD371) – Oral, peripherally restricted, full agonist of the cannabinoid 2 (CB2) receptor intended for the potential treatment of visceral pain, specifically pain associated with Crohn's disease
- Plan to complete enrollment in Phase 2 trial in Q2 2018, with results expected in Q3 2018
Collaborations Update
- In April 2018, Arena announced a licensing agreement with Outpost Medicine on a preclinical compound for the treatment of genitourinary disorders
Corporate Update
- On March 31, 2018, Arena completed the sale of its manufacturing operations located in Zofingen, Switzerland to Siegfried
- On March 26, 2018, Arena closed a public offering that raised aggregate net proceeds of $383.1 million through the issuance of approximately 9.8 million shares
Financial Update
First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
- Revenues totaled $1.8 million, consisting of $1.0 million in collaboration revenue, and $0.7 million in royalty revenue
- Research and development expenses totaled $21.6 million
- General and administrative expenses totaled $11.2 million
- Net loss attributable to stockholders of Arena was $32.0 million, or $0.80 per share
At March 31, 2018, Arena's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $629.1 million and approximately 49.2 million shares of Arena common stock were outstanding.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals is focused on delivering novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class programs with broad clinical utility. The most advanced investigational clinical programs are ralinepag (APD811), which will be commencing a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and etrasimod (APD334), which will be commencing a Phase 3 program for ulcerative colitis (UC) and a program in Crohn's Disease (CD), and which has potential utility for a broad range of immune and inflammatory conditions. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in Phase 2 for the treatment of visceral pain associated with Crohn's disease, as well as other drug candidates in earlier research and development stages.
In addition, Arena has several collaborations including Everest Medicines Limited (ralinepag and etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Axovant Sciences GmbH (nelotanserin - Phase 2), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target - preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – preclinical), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® - marketed product).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plan," "expect," "focused on," "potential," "promise," "intended," "intend," "planning," "expected," "will," and "potentially," and include, without limitation, statements about initiation, enrollment, results, data readouts and timing relating to ongoing and intended clinical trials; the potential of Arena's drug candidates; Arena's investment community conference call and webcast; and Arena's focus, goals, strategy, clinical programs, and collaborators. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the risk that we may need additional funds to advance all of our programs, and you and others may not agree with the manner we allocate our resources; risks related to developing and commercializing drugs; enrolling patients in our ongoing and intended clinical trials is competitive and challenging; clinical trials and other studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain, and our drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; risks and uncertainties relating to cash and revenues that may be generated from product sales or other sources, including the impact of competition; the risk that Arena's revenues are based in part on estimates, judgment and accounting policies, and incorrect estimates or disagreement regarding estimates or accounting policies may result in changes to Arena's guidance or previously reported results; risks related to unexpected or unfavorable new data; nonclinical and clinical data is voluminous and detailed, and regulatory agencies may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently and reach different conclusions than Arena or others, request additional information, have additional recommendations or change their guidance or requirements before or after approval; results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; topline data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a particular study or trial; satisfactory resolution of litigation or other disagreements with others; government and third-party payor actions, including relating to reimbursement and pricing; risks related to relying on collaborative arrangements; the entry into or modification or termination of collaborative arrangements; and Arena's and third parties' intellectual property rights. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Arena's forward-looking statements are disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on March 14, 2018. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.
(Tables Follow)
