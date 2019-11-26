Arena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the upcoming investor conferences:

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – Presenting on Tuesday, December 3 , at 11:00 AM ET in Boston

, at in Citi Global Healthcare Conference – Hosting investor meetings on Wednesday, December 11 , in New York City

A live audio webcast of the Evercore presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Arena is evaluating etrasimod (APD334) in a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, including in later-stage programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a Phase 2 program in atopic dermatitis (AD), and in programs for other indications. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure.

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with United Therapeutics (ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension), Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (OP-352 – Phase 1), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about the upcoming conferences and Arena's drive, assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin R. Lind

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

klind@arenapharm.com

858.210.3636

Media Contact:

Matt Middleman, MD

LifeSci Public Relations

matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com

646.627.8384

SOURCE Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arenapharm.com

