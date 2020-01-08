Arena Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 16

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that Amit D. Munshi, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT). The conference will take place January 13-16, 2020, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world class G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research.

It is the breadth and depth of the portfolio, the prioritization of drug development to meet unmet patient needs, the strong financial health and the growing, bold-thinking world-class team that gives Arena the ingredients and passion to build a sustainable, vibrant next generation pharmaceutical company.

