Arena Pharmaceuticals to Present New Preclinical Atopic Dermatitis Data for Etrasimod at the European Society for Dermatologic Research Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will present new preclinical data for etrasimod, an investigational, once-daily, oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, in development for a range of immune-mediated and inflammatory conditions, including the expected initiation of a Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis later this year. These data will be presented at the 49th Annual European Society for Dermatologic Research (ESDR) Meeting. The meeting is taking place September 18-21, in Bordeaux, France.

Presentation Details:

Title: Etrasimod, an Oral, Selective Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor Modulator Improves Skin Inflammation in a Contact Hypersensitivity Model of Dermatitis

Poster Number: 30

The e-poster abstract was also selected for presentation as part of the Inflammation, Immunity and Infection poster walk.

Poster Walk Details:

Walk Title: Inflammation, Immunity and Infection 7: Innate immunity and skin Inflammation

Walk Session: Walk 21 (Kiosk 1)

Walk Time: Saturday, September 21, at 10:35-11:35 AM CEST

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Etrasimod (APD334), with potential utility in a broad range of immune-mediated and inflammatory conditions, is being evaluated in later-stage clinical programs in ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as in programs for other indications such as atopic dermatitis. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure.

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with United Therapeutics (ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension), Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – preclinical), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be identified by introductory words such as "will," "in development for," "expected," "later this year," "driven to," "potentially," "potential," "evaluating," or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's participation in the upcoming meeting; the opportunity, development and potential of etrasimod, including the expected initiation of a trial in atopic dermatitis; Arena's drive; and the potential of Arena's assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin R. Lind

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

klind@arenapharm.com

858.210.3636

Media Contact:

Matt Middleman, MD

LifeSci Public Relations

matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com

646.627.8384

SOURCE Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arenapharm.com

