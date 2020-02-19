Arena Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on February 26

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results with the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 4:30 PM ET

Dial-in: (877) 643-7155 (United States) or (914) 495-8552 (International)

Conference ID: 8286947

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. You can access the live webcast under the investor relations section of Arena's website. A replay of the conference call will be archived for 30 days after the call.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world class G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research.

It is the breadth and depth of our portfolio, prioritization of drug development to meet unmet patient needs, strong financial health and growing, bold-thinking world-class team that gives Arena the ingredients and passion to build a sustainable, vibrant next-generation pharmaceutical company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's upcoming conference call and live webcast with the investment community and Arena's position, drive, portfolio, prioritization, financial position, team, and building of the company. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin R. Lind

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

klind@arenapharm.com

858.210.3636

Media Contact:

IR@arenapharm.com

858-453-7200

