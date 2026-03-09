Arena Radio Opens Its Doors to AI Created Music

PHOENIX, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Radio today announced what it believes to be the first human–first policy framework for AI–generated music on a streaming platform, drawing a clear line between machine–generated audio and the work of living artists.

At a moment when many streaming services are quietly flooding their catalogs with AI–generated tracks to reduce royalty costs and boost margins, Arena Radio is choosing a different path. While other platforms experiment with AI "artists," ambiguous labeling, and royalty structures that blur the value of human work, Arena's policy is built on a single principle: human creativity is irreplaceable and deserves explicit protection.

"Arena is not anti–technology, but we are pro–human," said Damon Evans, Chairman & CEO, Arena Music Group. "As AI grows more powerful, the responsibility of platforms is not to blur the line between human and machine, but to draw it more clearly—and to stand unapologetically on the side of human imagination."

A human–first AI music framework

Starting April 1, Arena Radio will allow users to upload AI–created music to its streaming platform—but only under conditions that protect human artists and preserve the integrity of human–made discovery.

1. AI music is welcome—but clearly second–tier

Arena will accept AI–generated tracks, acknowledging that creative tools are evolving and that some listeners are curious about machine–generated sound. However, this content will not be treated as equivalent to human–made work in editorial decisions, positioning, or discovery.

2. No royalties for AI, royalties preserved for humans

Arena Radio will not pay royalties on AI–generated music. Royalty resources will remain focused on human artists, writers, and producers, rather than being diverted to those who deploy algorithms at massive scale. In an environment where AI is often used to dilute payouts and lower licensing costs, Arena is ring–fencing value for human creators.

3. Segregated spaces: human playlists stay human

AI–created tracks will not appear in the same playlists as human–created music. Arena will maintain two distinct listening lanes so that when listeners press play on a human–curated experience, they know they are hearing the work and lived experience of real people—not a synthetic imitation.

4. Monetization requirements for AI artists

AI music owners can host their content on Arena Radio only if they sell at least five apparel items per year tied to their "artist" identity. Arena manufactures on–demand apparel in–house that can be customized and purchased directly in the Arena Radio app. This requirement ensures that anyone benefiting from Arena's infrastructure participates in what the company calls "The New Music Economy."

5. AI uploads become a shared creative commons

AI–generated tracks uploaded to Arena Radio will be free for others to download, modify, perform, and use without a license or payment. By treating AI–produced content as open raw material, Arena prevents machine–generated works from competing with human artists on the basis of restrictive rights or artificial scarcity. Human–made recordings remain the primary source of protected artistic value, while AI tracks become fuel for experimentation, education, and derivative works.

About Arena

Arena is a global music movement designed to create a sustainable and equitable economy for artists, investors, and music fans. Download the Arena Radio app and listen to unlimited streaming music without advertisements or a monthly subscription. Learn more at www.arena.com.

Media Contact:

Nathan Hicks

602-357-3288

[email protected]

SOURCE Arena Radio