Arena Reports Second Quarter Financial Results with Strong Liquidity Position, and Maintained Pipeline Progress Over the Quarter

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"Over the quarter, we delivered positive Phase 1 data from the etrasimod controlled-release program, fully enrolled the Phase 2b ADVISE trial in atopic dermatitis – meeting the high-end of our enrollment range and allowing for the availability of data in 2020 as guided, and completed a capital raise to further strengthen our balance sheet," said Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. "I am extremely proud of the resiliency and tenacity that our team has demonstrated during the past several months as they overcame challenges that our industry is facing as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Our team has adapted quickly and focused on execution in order to achieve key milestones for the company, and I want to acknowledge the hard work that went on across the organization. As a leadership team, we are consistently evaluating the impact of the pandemic and assessing the appropriate level of action needed as circumstances evolve."

Program Update

Etrasimod atopic dermatitis (AD) ADVISE Phase 2b trial enrollment completed; topline data expected Q4 2020

trial enrollment completed; topline data expected Q4 2020 Etrasimod ELEVATE UC 52 Phase 3 trial in ulcerative colitis (UC) ongoing and on track; ELEVATE UC 12 Phase 3 trial expected to initiate in H2 2020; topline data for both trials expected by year end 2021

Etrasimod CULTIVATE Phase 2b dose-ranging trial in Crohn's disease (CD) initiated and ongoing; confirming plans to help facilitate availability of topline data in 2021; continue to suspend overall program guidance based on expected COVID-19 impact

dose-ranging trial in Crohn's disease (CD) initiated and ongoing; confirming plans to help facilitate availability of topline data in 2021; continue to suspend overall program guidance based on expected COVID-19 impact Etrasimod eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) Phase 2b and alopecia areata (AA) Phase 2 planning ongoing; initiation in 2020 dependent on COVID-19 situation in Q3/4

and alopecia areata (AA) Phase 2 planning ongoing; initiation in 2020 dependent on COVID-19 situation in Q3/4 Olorinab CAPTIVATE Phase 2b trial in abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C, IBS-D) ongoing; experiencing some COVID-19 related impact on trial enrollment; topline data expected Q1 2021

trial in abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C, IBS-D) ongoing; experiencing some COVID-19 related impact on trial enrollment; topline data expected Q1 2021 APD418 in acute heart failure (AHF) with Fast Track designation; Phase 1 trial has resumed; topline data expected Q4 2020

Financial Update

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter were zero compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019

in the second quarter of 2019 Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter totaled $64.9 million compared to $51.2 million in the same period 2019. This increase was primarily driven by our advancing clinical studies, including the etrasimod Phase 3 program, as well as an increase in personnel expenses as we staff to support our clinical programs. The R&D non-cash share-based compensation was $6.3 million in the second quarter as compared to $7.0 million in the same period 2019

compared to in the same period 2019. This increase was primarily driven by our advancing clinical studies, including the etrasimod Phase 3 program, as well as an increase in personnel expenses as we staff to support our clinical programs. The R&D non-cash share-based compensation was in the second quarter as compared to in the same period 2019 General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter totaled $22.9 million , compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily attributed to personnel expenses. The G&A non-cash share-based compensation was $6.0 million in the second quarter as compared to $6.4 million in the same period 2019

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily attributed to personnel expenses. The G&A non-cash share-based compensation was in the second quarter as compared to in the same period 2019 Net loss for the second quarter was $84.9 million compared to net loss of $61.4 million for the same period in 2019

compared to net loss of for the same period in 2019 Basic and diluted net loss per share for the second quarter was $1.61 compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $1.24 for the same period in 2019

compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of for the same period in 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.3 billion at June 30, 2020 , including $301.8 million in net proceeds received from the sale of approximately 6.3 million shares of common stock under an equity financing, as compared to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2020

Financial Outlook for 2020

Arena's 2020 financial guidance range:

No change from the previous guidance, cash used in operating activities for the full-year 2020 is expected to be $400 million to $430 million

Etrasimod, olorinab and APD418 are investigational compounds that are not approved for any use in any country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expected," "ensure," "begin to," "will," "long-term," "outlook," "guidance," "uniquely positioned to," and "drive to" and include, without limitation, statements about the following: Arena's clinical programs, including clinical study site activations, enrollment of study subjects, patient safety, study momentum, drug supply, timing of data readouts, and potential future updates on Arena's clinical programs; Arena's financial outlook and guidance, including expectations regarding cash to be used in operating activities and the rate of change thereof; Arena's planned conference call and webcast with the investment community; the potential of Arena's drug candidates, including to be best-in-disease or transformational, have optimized efficacy and safety, satisfy unmet patient needs, and be delivered to patients globally; and Arena's position, drive, portfolio, prioritization, financial position, team, and building of the company. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: clinical trials and other studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain, and Arena's drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; enrolling patients in Arena's ongoing and intended clinical trials is competitive and challenging; the duration and severity of the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, including but not limited to the impact on Arena's clinical operations, the operations of Arena's suppliers, partners, collaborators, licensees, and capital markets, which in each case remains uncertain; risks related to developing and commercializing drugs; Arena may need additional funds to advance all of its programs, and you and others may not agree with the manner Arena allocates its resources; risks and uncertainties relating to cash and revenues that may be generated from product sales or other sources, including the impact of competition; Arena's revenues are based in part on estimates, judgment and accounting policies, and incorrect estimates or disagreement regarding estimates or accounting policies may result in changes to Arena's guidance or previously reported results; risks related to unexpected or unfavorable new data; nonclinical and clinical data is voluminous and detailed, and regulatory agencies may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently and reach different conclusions than Arena or others, request additional information, have additional recommendations or change their guidance or requirements before or after approval; results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; topline data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a particular study or trial; satisfactory resolution of litigation or other disagreements with others; government and third-party payor actions, including relating to reimbursement and pricing; risks related to relying on licenses or collaborative arrangements, including lack of control and potential disputes; the entry into or modification or termination of licenses or collaborative arrangements; and Arena's and third parties' intellectual property rights. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Arena's forward-looking statements are disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to Arena's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2020. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenues































United Therapeutics revenue

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 800,000

Royalty revenue



—





941





262





1,914

Collaboration and other revenue



—





81





—





165

Total revenues



—





1,022





262





802,079



































Operating Costs & Expenses































Research & development



64,946





51,211





143,479





96,607

General & administrative



22,877





18,367





49,319





34,945

Transaction costs



—





—





—





14,573

Total operating costs & expenses



87,823





69,578





192,798





146,125

Income (loss) from operations



(87,823)





(68,556)





(192,536)





655,954



































Total interest & other income (expense), net



2,895





7,153





7,401





13,110

Income (loss) before income taxes



(84,928)





(61,403)





(185,135)





669,064

Income tax provision



—





—





—





(110,333)

Net income (loss)

$ (84,928)



$ (61,403)



$ (185,135)



$ 558,731



































Net income (loss) per share, basic:

$ (1.61)



$ (1.24)



$ (3.59)



$ 11.27

Net income (loss) per share, diluted:

$ (1.61)



$ (1.24)



$ (3.59)



$ 10.86



































Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share, basic:



52,771





49,653





51.500





49,566

Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share,

diluted:



52,771





49,653





51,500





51,459



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2020



December 31, 2019













1

Assets















Cash & cash equivalents

$ 550.176



$ 243,274

Prepaid expenses & other current assets



33,296





20,369

Total available-for-sale investments



715,296





867,229

Land, property & equipment, net



23,769





25,128

Other non-current assets



17,213





18,123

Total assets

$ 1,339,750



$ 1,174,123



















Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable & accrued liabilities

$ 37,771



$ 41,153

Total lease financing obligations & other long-term liabilities



59,342





61,505

Total stockholders' equity



1,242,637





1,071,465

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 1,339,750



$ 1,174,123



1 The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data has been derived from the audited financial statements as of that date.

