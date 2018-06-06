Arena Solutions Partners with eBOM to Launch Doc Connect for Arena, Streamlining Document Management

"As organizations strive to accelerate new product introduction and improve quality, document management can be a bottleneck to innovation," explains Craig Livingston, CEO of Arena Solutions. "Microsoft Word is the most widely used authoring tool in product development and delivery. Our partnership with eBOM creates an elegant connection between Arena and Word that allows product teams to efficiently author and manage critical product and quality documentation while staying in Microsoft Word."

Doc Connect key benefits include:

Ensure product and quality document standardization: With Arena revision-controlled Word templates, teams can quickly author new product and quality documentation in Word, add new files in Arena, and continue the document collaboration process.

With Arena revision-controlled Word templates, teams can quickly author new product and quality documentation in Word, add new files in Arena, and continue the document collaboration process. Increase productivity: Improve team efficiency with easy, fast transitions between Microsoft Word and Arena for document control and collaboration.

Improve team efficiency with easy, fast transitions between Microsoft Word and Arena for document control and collaboration. Improve document management processes: Connect with Arena's document management capabilities for formal review and release and enable full product team access to the Word documents and their release status.

"This integration with Arena makes it easier to control critical product and quality documentation," notes Daniel Nihlén, CEO at eBOM. "Doc Connect for Arena, now available in the Microsoft Office Store®, reduces personnel training and connects the user to robust documentation management capabilities."

Doc Connect for Arena is currently available in the Microsoft Office Store®.

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. Arena unifies product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, allowing every participant throughout the product realization process from design to manufacturing to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com.

About eBOM

eBOM serves companies that change the world with innovative products. Developing complex high tech products, consumer electronics, and medical devices in a global environment is increasingly difficult. eBOM helps clients introduce new products faster, with higher quality and less hassle. By leveraging ready-to-deploy cloud solutions with standardized practices, we move customers to a collaborative mode of working. The result is streamlined information flow across the company and connected supply chain. For more information, visit eBOM.se.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-solutions-partners-with-ebom-to-launch-doc-connect-for-arena-streamlining-document-management-300661059.html

SOURCE Arena Solutions

Related Links

http://www.arenasolutions.com

