Arena Solutions Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Solutions , the leading provider of cloud-based product development solutions for high tech, consumer electronics, and medical device industries, is proud to announce it is a recipient of the 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Green Supply Chain Award for the second consecutive year.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"This year's 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size, and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer, and more efficient supply chain."

Arena's product lifecycle management (PLM) solution was recognized as an enabling technology helping Picarro, a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases, and stable isotopes, execute their sustainable supply chain strategies. With real-time collaboration and enhanced visibility, companies like Picarro can design their products using sustainable components that meet environmental compliance regulations such as Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), Conflict Minerals, and Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). Picarro has been able to leverage Arena to meet environmental compliance initiatives and create design and development efficiencies.

"Arena PLM helped us meet our product development goals and control our intellectual property across internal teams and our supply chain partners," said Daniel Martinson, VP of Operations for Picarro. "With the use of Arena, we've been able to streamline environmental compliance processes to get environmentally-friendly products to market."

"Receiving SDCE's Green Supply Chain Award for the second year in a row is a testament to how our solution, and customers, are creating a greener approach to deliver products to market," said Craig Livingston, CEO for Arena Solutions. "It's great to see how leading innovators like Picarro are driving their supply chain collaboration processes to create clean-tech solutions and improve quality, speed, and sustainability,"

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high-tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. The Arena product realization platform unifies product lifecycle (PLM), quality (QMS), and requirements management, allowing every participant throughout the product design and manufacturing process to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific applications. Our portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists around the world to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Picarro's industrial solutions range from mobile leak detection technology for utilities companies to trace gas analysis for semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceuticals isolators. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution.

For more information on Picarro's portfolio of gas analyzer solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

Contact:

Scott Reedy

Arena Solutions

[email protected]

(866) 937-1438

Related Links

Picarro Gains Visibility, Traceability, and Control

Customer Success

SOURCE Arena Solutions