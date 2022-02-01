Arena STEM® opens new State-Of-The-Art Center at Westfield Garden State Plaza

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a prime emphasis on science and technology, CEO of Arena STEM, Sergei Manevich, announced today that the company has opened a new STEM Education, Entertainment, and Retail Center at Westfield Garden State Plaza, one of the country's largest shopping malls.

News12 New Jersey recently visited Arena STEM and produced this report:

Arena STEM: Slot Cars and Aqua Zone

The newly-redesigned center will offer more attractions, including a new Virtual Reality pavilion, a state-of-the-art DJI RoboMaster Battlefield, an expanded Drone Field, a larger Aqua Zone, a renovated on-road Drift Track, and much more.

Arena STEM will also offer dedicated classrooms with a rich curriculum to challenge every curious mind, a large party room for birthday parties, and private events accommodating up to 100 people. The company's retail selection includes a wide range of smart toys, construction sets, and hobby-grade models, including those with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The new Pre-K Learning Zone is dedicated to Arena STEM's youngest customers, ages 2-6. Children can acquire initial coding/programming skills while playing with our screen-free smart toys, preparing them for future learning block-based programming using Scratch and interactive programming in Python.

For school-age customers, Arena STEM will be expanding the selection of STEM classes and workshops, including afterschool enrichment and vacation programs in science and technology. We also plan to add workshops in Basic Financial Literacy and other valuable life skills. The new Center will allow to better accommodate School Trips and Summer Camp programs.

"Arena STEM is a fun destination that utilizes STEM principles and fosters critical thinking and innovation." said Mr. Manevich. "We have created a unique environment where the entire family can spend a day, while parents and kids can learn and have fun together."

The new 20,000 sf Arena STEM Center is located on the upper level of the mall, across the Entrance B.

