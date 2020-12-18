ArenaCX Listed As Newest Partner In Zendesk Marketplace

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArenaCX , the world's first customer service marketplace delivering responsive support to businesses, announced today their partner app listing in the Zendesk Marketplace . The ArenaCX app offers Zendesk's 170,000+ global customers access to flexible customer service labor from the ArenaCX network of vetted and ready-to-onboard contact centers.

ArenaCX is modernizing the way companies outsource by creating a performance-based marketplace that allows its customers to easily trial and test new vendors. ArenaCX is streamlining the way businesses resource the customer service function by pre-vetting, auditing and aggregating contact centers from across the globe under one pre-negotiated master services agreement. Once an ArenaCX customer, businesses can invite as many business processing outsourcers (BPOs) into their dedicated arena as they would like and those teams will compete to handle as much or as little of the businesses' volume as desired. The ArenaCX contact center marketplace can also be used to absorb seasonality, give a company the ability to extend its coverage hours, or test and trial new support channels without excessive cost and risk.

"Customer service is the holy grail in business. Each interaction can lose a customer or establish steadfast loyalty. For a company to be nimble and reactive to business changes, it needs to change how it staffs and operates. The single biggest mistake most companies make with their support team is approaching it in terms of a fixed headcount, even when they engage with outsourcers," said Doc Shufelt, CEO and Co-Founder of ArenaCX. "This causes them to be caught flatfooted when volumes surpass expectations. We want the industry to modernize their staffing approach and are excited to help Zendesk customers do just that."

ArenaCX's integration into the Zendesk Marketplace gives businesses the benefits of outsourcing labor, without the burden of time and resources needed to ramp up. Untethered from these constraints, businesses can harness an unprecedented level of control over their support outcomes.

Using ArenaCX, service leaders can outsource with confidence knowing that the performance of all of their agents – internal and external – are being monitored in real-time by the ArenaCX AI engine and any deviations from acceptable thresholds will cause ticket volume to be adjusted from the underperforming agent or teams. ArenaCX also has native min-max settings that give the business leader control over the types of tickets, channel or percentage of ticket volume that are directed to each team to ensure that internal agents have enough volume sent to them, and existing BPO contracts are satisfied.

"We are always looking to provide Zendesk customers with enhancements that add more value to their experience working on our platform. ArenaCX is the first app of its kind that provides access to on-demand labor and gives support leaders the ability to control how their tickets are divided between internal and external CSRs," said Nathan Smith, Director of Partner Sales, Zendesk. "We're excited to introduce Zendesk customers a new way to deliver cost savings and outcome improvements."

Most recently, ArenaCX raised a $2 million round led by Sovereign's Capital. ArenaCX is a BPO partner of Zendesk and an authorized reseller of their software. To learn more about ArenaCX's integration with Zendesk, visit the partner directory listing here .

ArenaCX is the world's first marketplace where contact centers compete to better serve your customers. ArenaCX works by creating market dynamics, even with internal teams, and providing easy access to additional support capacity. Learn more about ArenaCX at www.arenacx.com.

