ArenaX Labs Raises $6 Million to Fund AI-Powered Games in Round Led by Framework Ventures

Players learn AI skills by training fighters in flagship game AI Arena

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArenaX Labs , a technology company that aims to teach the world about artificial intelligence (AI) through the power of play, announced today it raised $6 million in a funding round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on gaming and decentralized finance that co-led ArenaX's 2021 seed funding round.

Additional investors included SevenX Ventures , FunPlus / Xterio , and Moore Strategic Ventures .

The funding will be used to further develop AI Arena, a first-of-its-kind game where human players collect AI-powered characters and train them in fighting strategies.

"AI Arena marks a major advance in the fusion between technology and education: an innovative way for people without advanced technical expertise to learn about AI – and to have fun doing so," said ArenaX Labs CEO Brandon Da Silva.

AI Arena is a player-versus-player (PVP) fighting game akin to Super Smash Bros. But instead of battling other humans, AI Arena players train characters to fight in their stead.

The greater the skills of its human trainer, the better the fighter the AI character becomes. In actual battles, AI characters fight autonomously.

Trainers develop strong bonds with their characters, acquiring a uniquely intimate understanding of AI. The game requires no coding skills and will be free to play, with a web3 version available for players who can compete for rewards.

"We're doubling down on the ArenaX team because we think they have one of the most ingenious approaches to consumer AI," said Framework Ventures co-founder Michael Anderson. "Most consumers still view AI as a novelty they may engage with on a surface level. The ArenaX team is flipping this narrative by creating products that encourage normal people to begin learning to train AI through the language of play."

To learn more, visit https://aiarena.io . ArenaX Labs plans a beta launch on Arbitrum mainnet in early 2024. Players can try it now by pre-registering here .

Disclosures: Information contained herein is accurate as of the date of publication and is subject to change. This is not investment advice and readers should not construe discussion of any particular organization as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or digital assets related to such organization.

SOURCE ArenaX Labs