ArenaX Labs Raises $6 Million to Fund AI-Powered Games in Round Led by Framework Ventures

News provided by

ArenaX Labs

09 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

Players learn AI skills by training fighters in flagship game AI Arena

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArenaX Labs, a technology company that aims to teach the world about artificial intelligence (AI) through the power of play, announced today it raised $6 million in a funding round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on gaming and decentralized finance that co-led ArenaX's 2021 seed funding round.

Additional investors included SevenX Ventures, FunPlus / Xterio, and Moore Strategic Ventures.

The funding will be used to further develop AI Arena, a first-of-its-kind game where human players collect AI-powered characters and train them in fighting strategies.

"AI Arena marks a major advance in the fusion between technology and education: an innovative way for people without advanced technical expertise to learn about AI – and to have fun doing so," said ArenaX Labs CEO Brandon Da Silva.

AI Arena is a player-versus-player (PVP) fighting game akin to Super Smash Bros. But instead of battling other humans, AI Arena players train characters to fight in their stead.

The greater the skills of its human trainer, the better the fighter the AI character becomes. In actual battles, AI characters fight autonomously.

Trainers develop strong bonds with their characters, acquiring a uniquely intimate understanding of AI. The game requires no coding skills and will be free to play, with a web3 version available for players who can compete for rewards.

"We're doubling down on the ArenaX team because we think they have one of the most ingenious approaches to consumer AI," said Framework Ventures co-founder Michael Anderson. "Most consumers still view AI as a novelty they may engage with on a surface level. The ArenaX team is flipping this narrative by creating products that encourage normal people to begin learning to train AI through the language of play."

To learn more, visit https://aiarena.io. ArenaX Labs plans a beta launch on Arbitrum mainnet in early 2024. Players can try it now by pre-registering here.

Disclosures: Information contained herein is accurate as of the date of publication and is subject to change. This is not investment advice and readers should not construe discussion of any particular organization as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or digital assets related to such organization.

SOURCE ArenaX Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.