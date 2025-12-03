Arencibia & Co. Launches with Major Projects in New York and Miami, Led by Veteran Builder Joel Arencibia

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arencibia & Co., a luxury residential construction and consulting firm, announced its official launch today, with two significant commissions already underway — a private-island residence in Miami and an Upper East Side Park Avenue home in New York City. The early demand underscores the firm's leadership strength and the market's confidence in founder Joel Arencibia, a veteran builder with more than 25 years of experience in super-luxury residential work.

Arencibia has spent his career shaping some of the country's most notable private residences across the New York metropolitan area, Los Angeles, and South Florida. His work has been featured in Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and Residential Design, with recent projects earning recognition from the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art and Interior Design magazine. Known for delivering complex, design-driven residences discreetly and to exacting standards, he is a trusted partner to leading architects, designers, and clients.

For the past decade, Arencibia served as President and co-owner of one of the nation's largest luxury residential construction firms, overseeing an annual portfolio of more than two dozen active projects. With Arencibia & Co., he brings that experience into a focused, principal-led practice built on a simple premise: consistent, meaningful leadership at every stage of a project.

"Building a private home at this level is an intimate process," said Joel Arencibia. "Clients deserve a team that treats the work as both a discipline and a craft. Every detail matters. Every decision carries weight. Our role is to bring clarity and precision to every project."

Supporting the firm's operational and management framework is Giulia Bertucci, who brings 25 years of communications and executive management experience in high-stakes environments. Her leadership reinforces the firm's emphasis on financial discipline, transparent processes, and the organizational rigor required for complex, multi-team residential builds.

"Launching Arencibia & Co. allows us to establish the level of structure, clarity, and accountability that discerning clients expect," said Giulia Bertucci. "Our focus is on delivering projects that are technically and operationally exceptional — supported by strong communication and disciplined management from start to finish."

The firm's early momentum reflects what clients have long valued in Arencibia's work: hands-on leadership, deep technical knowledge, and a collaborative approach that keeps projects moving smoothly. It's a standard that has earned him enduring respect from industry partners and clients.

Arencibia & Co. operates in the New York Metro, Miami, and Palm Beach, with a team of talented, seasoned industry professionals who share the same expertise and passion for building.

About Arencibia & Co.

Arencibia & Co. is a luxury residential construction and consulting firm specializing in architecturally ambitious private homes in the New York Metro area and South Florida. The firm is fully licensed, registered, insured, and cleared to operate in all markets.

