Ares Management Set to Join S&P 500; Sezzle and Vital Farms to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Dec 08, 2025, 17:57 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) will replace Kellanova (NYSE: K) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 11. Mars Inc. is acquiring Kellanova in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • Vital Farms Inc. (NASD: VITL) will replace Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc. (NASD: HSII) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 11. Advent International and Corvex Private Equity are acquiring Heidrick & Struggles Intl in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • Sezzle Inc. (NASD: SEZL) will replace Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 15. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) is acquiring Vital Energy in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name 

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec 11, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Ares Management

ARES

Financials

Dec 11, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Kellanova

K

Consumer Staples

Dec 11, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Vital Farms

VITL

Consumer Staples

Dec 11, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Heidrick & Struggles Intl

HSII

Industrials

Dec 15, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sezzle

SEZL

Financials

Dec 15, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vital Energy

VTLE

Energy

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CRH, Carvana and Comfort Systems USA Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the ...

S&P COTALITY CASE-SHILLER INDEX REPORTS ANNUAL GAIN IN SEPTEMBER 2025

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the September 2025 results for the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Indices. More than 27 years of history...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics