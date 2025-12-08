Ares Management Set to Join S&P 500; Sezzle and Vital Farms to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) will replace Kellanova (NYSE: K) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 11. Mars Inc. is acquiring Kellanova in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Vital Farms Inc. (NASD: VITL) will replace Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc. (NASD: HSII) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 11. Advent International and Corvex Private Equity are acquiring Heidrick & Struggles Intl in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Sezzle Inc. (NASD: SEZL) will replace Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 15. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) is acquiring Vital Energy in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec 11, 2025 S&P 500 Addition Ares Management ARES Financials Dec 11, 2025 S&P 500 Deletion Kellanova K Consumer Staples Dec 11, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Vital Farms VITL Consumer Staples Dec 11, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII Industrials Dec 15, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sezzle SEZL Financials Dec 15, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Vital Energy VTLE Energy

