ARES Security Awarded Joint All Domain Command and Control ID/IQ Contract

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES Security has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

ARES Security is the developer of the AVERTTM suite of physical security, mission planning, and C2 solutions that provide forces the capabilities to assess vulnerabilities, train for missions, respond to incidents, and conduct operations. In support of the JADC2 goals, ARES Security has partnered with Ghost Robotics to provide mission planning and sensor fusion for Ghost Robotics' quadruped unmanned ground vehicle (Q-UGV) through our machine-machine and human-machine interfaces. The solution, developed on open interfaces, provides mission planning, automated navigation, and pathing intelligence for the Q-UGV as well as the integration of the Q-UGV sensors / video data within the framework of a Common Operational Picture and operational C2 platform.

Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security noted that, "We are pleased to bring the capabilities of AVERT to the challenges of JADC2. Innovation in mission planning and operations of robotic sensor platforms will become increasingly important to the battlefield of tomorrow. We are committed to providing innovative architecture solutions that improve mission results and reduce costs in the face of increasing challenges from adversaries."

SOURCE ARES Security Corporation

