ARES Security is Featured in CIO Review, May 2023 Edition

ARES Security

18 Oct, 2023

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES Security's Chief Executive Officer, Ben Eazetta, spoke with CIO Review to discuss the concept of reimagining the security paradigm through the power of digital twins.

"Our comprehensive range of solutions and extensive understanding of security allows us to use digital twins to demonstrate the unfolding of an event and improve response. This allows clients to assign a score to quantify their effectiveness against a threat."

You can read the full interview here.

About ARES Security Corporation:

ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security as a software company. Established as a standalone company in 2012, ARES Security began to develop the AVERT risk assessment solution with support from the U.S. Department of Defense in 1999. The AVERT suite of solutions has evolved to cover the entire physical security lifecycle to protect the world's most critical assets. AVERT includes software for security design, assessment, virtual training, command and control, robotic operations, and real-time decision support. ARES Security has grown to expand its offerings through a series of acquisitions, including Vidsys, Inc. and Mayday Safety. Vidsys, Inc. provides mission-critical Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software. Mayday Safety is a mass alerting, notification, and communications application that is used by individuals and organizations during an emergency event. ARES Security is trusted by government agencies, corporate enterprises, and commercial clients in North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. ARES Security has been accredited by the DoD and DoE as well as received DHS SAFETY Act designations.

