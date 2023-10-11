ARES Security is Featured in the United States Coast Guard "Journal of Safety and Security at Sea: Proceedings" Magazine, Summer 2023 Edition

News provided by

ARES Security

11 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luke Ritter, Senior VP of ARES Security Maritime Solutions, co-wrote an article on Digitalization with Mark DuPont, Director of the National Maritime Law Enforcement Academy (NMLEA) that is featured in the United States Coast Guard Journal of Safety and Security at Sea: Proceedings magazine, Summer 2023 edition.

Digitalization is "the process of converting information into a digital or computer readable format."1 to create a "smart port." A smart port is defined as one "that uses automation and innovative technologies including artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of things…to improve its performance."2 "Digitalization is one of the first steps to achieving a higher level of security, preparedness, and resilience."3

ARES was selected as the technology provider for NMLEA to both create a digital twin or 3D virtual representation of the port or facility and to conduct security assessments through analyzing the terrain, structures, sensor placement, and critical infrastructure that needs protection. Through the MARSEC Accreditation initiative, ARES Security delivers port Digital Twins, as well as decision support tools use this twin and perform all future security assessments and virtual exercises. NMLEA selected AVERT as it is the only commercial Safety Act Certified Modeling and Simulation technology. MARSEC is a grant eligible, program that provides maritime security accreditation for ports. Two ARES solutions that support digitalization for security benefit are: AVERT PS for physical security and AVERT 4D for design.

AVERT Physical Security

  • 3D modeling and simulation using an intelligent digital twin of your site
  • Quantitative risk assessment to enhance SME judgment
  • Provides quantitative and visual justification for improvements and upgrades
  • Identifies the most security for the least cost
  • Cost Benefit Analysis of new technologies and security plans

ARES not only performs analysis on threat protection and security readiness, but they also analyze the costs versus the benefits of the facilities security solutions, so the facility gets a complete picture before deciding if digitization is right for them.

About ARES Security Corporation:

ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security as a software company. Established as a standalone company in 2012, ARES Security began to develop the AVERT risk assessment solution with support from the U.S. Department of Defense in 1999. The AVERT suite of solutions has evolved to cover the entire physical security lifecycle to protect the world's most critical assets. ARES Security has grown to expand its offerings through a series of acquisitions, including Vidsys, Inc. and Mayday Safety. ARES Security is trusted by government agencies, corporate enterprises, and commercial clients throughout the world. ARES Security has been accredited by the DoD and DoE as well as received DHS SAFETY Act designations.
www.aressecuritycorp.com

1www.porttechnology.org/news/what-is-a-smart-port/
2. Collins Dictionary. (n.d.). Definition of digitize. Retrieved December 15, 2021, from www.collinsdictionary.com/dictionary/english/digitize
3. https://www.nmlea.org/post/digitalization-achieving-a-maritime-security-advantage

Contact: Ben Eazzetta
[email protected]
571.351.1260
aressecuritycorp.com

SOURCE ARES Security

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.