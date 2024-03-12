Experienced leadership, technical differentiators key to underwriter customers

DENVER, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Adjusting, LLC, a Third Party Administrator (TPA) member company of insurance ecosystem +8 Partners, announces its entry into the North American claims market.

William "Liam" Richards, CEO, Arete Adjusting, LLC Arete Adjusting Launches Operations in North America

Arete will utilize people, technology and its fellow +8 member companies to provide a comprehensive and insightful claims management service to the cargo and logistics insurance industry. The company's data-driven approach, end-to-end claims management and customized solutions are committed to delivering more profitable, sustainable portfolios for underwriters in the North American logistics sector.

William "Liam" Richards, chief executive officer of Arete, lays out the company's vision: "We are focused on 'intelligent adjusting.' Claims management is not just about navigating the complexities inherent in those claims, but today is about delivering pioneering insights that will redefine industry standards. Arete's multi-node, cloud-based architecture "Crux©" and 360-degree data analytics will empower our clients with the tools to run sustainable, profitable portfolios."

Richards previously held senior positions at WK Webster Overseas Ltd. in the UK and US. Juliet Good is Arete's vice president, bringing more than twenty-five years industry experience, fully half of which was in marine and legal liability claims resolution for transportation intermediaries.

"Data-driven decisions lead to smarter outcomes for our clients, reinforcing the importance that sophisticated analytical tools play in claims resolution and overall portfolio profitability," adds Good.

Philip Bilney, executive chairman of +8 Partners, said: "Arete catapults the TPA scene into a new era with the most imaginative and robust technology offering in the sector, an intelligent and nuanced offering epitomizing the philosophy of +8."

"Liam and Juliet are already well known to many of our clients, and their leadership and experience will provide the focus and commitment necessary for the delivery of genuinely intelligent adjusting solutions."

Arete will work closely with Cornice Claims Associates to extend the +8 Partners platform and support its existing and fast-growing logistics insurance business in North America.

About Arete Adjusting, LLC

Arete Adjusting, LLC (Arete) is a Third Party Administrator (TPA) with a singular focus on delivering quality claims outcomes for insurers and underwriters in North America. Lines of business include Cargo Claims (international and Domestic), Liability Claims, Cargo Casualty Management, Recoveries and Subrogation, Salvage and Contract Advice.

Arete offers a comprehensive claims management service through its international network of partners, including surveying, technical investigation of losses, legal review, loss adjusting and the pursuit of recoveries against third parties. It has strong and well-established relationships with key figures in the claims process at leading brokers, loss adjusters, legal entities and co-insurers. Arete is a member of the +8 Partners ecosystem of companies.

For more information, please visit Arete Adjusting.

About Plus Eight Partners Limited

+8 Partners is a unique and accelerating ecosystem of associated insurance businesses, each with their own area of expertise and focus within the insurance industry and all providing best-in-class service. Each brings perspective, connections, and a detailed understanding of the practical realities of (re)insurance ventures and projects.

For more information, please visit +8 Partners.

Media Contact

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

312-213-6233

SOURCE Plus Eight Partners Limited