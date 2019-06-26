Arete Advisors Adds Another Leading Expert to their Team

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Advisors, an elite team of cyber security experts and incident responders, today announced the addition of leading forensics investigator and incident response leader Evgueni Erchov to its team of cybersecurity experts.

The addition of Erchov to the Arete team brings over 22 years of leading expertise in incident response, cyber forensics, cyber investigations, information technical security, malware reverse engineering and private and federal sector cyber intelligence analysis.

Evgueni Erchov, Arete Advisors Incident Response Lead

Prior to joining Arete, Erchov worked as an Associate Director of Cyber Investigations at Kivu Consulting in Washington, DC. There, he managed over 200 engagements since March 2018 which included extensive cyber forensics, malware reverse engineering, incident response and post breach investigative services.

Erchov honed his skills before joining Kivu with his cyber forensics and incident response work at Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) after earning his Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Technologies from Moscow Engineering Physics Institute as well as an MBA in IT Management from George Washington University.

Evgueni Erchov has many certifications in the field, including but not limited to Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), US Army Cyber Operations Planning, Information Technology Infrastructure Library, Digital Forensics Examiner and more.

Contact

Evelyn Minnick

eminnick@areteadvisorsinc.com

646-907-9767

SOURCE Arete Advisors

Related Links

http://www.AreteIR.com

