Arete Advisors Appoints Brookes Taney VP of Sales

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Advisors , an elite team of cyber security experts and incident responders, today announced that Brookes Taney has been appointed as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Taney will lead global sales and business development.

"Brookes brings a deep understanding of the impact that cyber-attacks and data breaches can have on a company. His success in driving company revenue and working closely with customers will be a key factor as we continue to build momentum for Arete Advisors on a global basis," said Joe Mann, CEO and founder, Arete Advisors. "Brookes will work closely with the elite incident response and forensics teams that we've developed and will ensure that our clients receive the absolute highest standard of service."

Prior to joining Arete Advisors, Taney served as Vice President, Data Breach Solutions, for Epiq. In this role, Taney converted business opportunities into major revenue drivers – building triple-digit revenue growth in his first year, and double-digit growth in each successive year. Under his guidance, Epiq emerged as the top global notification and call center vendor. Previously, Taney served as Senior Director of Bankruptcy Solutions for Epiq, as well as Director of General Business Sales for Professional Office Services.

"My career has been laser focused on ensuring that customers are receiving the absolute highest standard of commitment and value from our engagements. I've watched as Arete Advisors has assembled one of the most talented teams in the industry and has emerged as a leader in the space," said Taney. "I'm excited to join a group that is hyper-focused on ensuring that our customers can smoothly manage the cyber incident response cycle so that today's cyber attacks and threats do not impact their business operations."

The appointment of Taney continues the commitment of Arete Advisors to build the world's most elite team of cybersecurity experts and incident responders. The company recently added Michael Stewart, Rae Jewell, Peter Hubert and Matt Hanyok to its team, bringing decades of experience leading challenging cyber incident response and forensics investigations into some of the most devastating cyber-attacks and network breaches impacting the U.S. government and major commercial verticals.

About Arete Advisors, LLC

Arete Advisors partners with clients to reduce the burden of preparing for, detecting and responding to cyber-attacks. Arete Advisors' elite team of cyber security experts have created unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response readiness assessments to post-incident remediation. Their core skills include triage, digital forensics, malware reverse engineering, remediation and testifying expertise. Arete works with organizations to provide highly customized advice specific to their business size and industry. Arete's advisory services provide legally defensible, compliant cyber strategies that assist the C-Suite and Boards of Directors to continuously improve the organizations' cyber posture.

Engaging Arete's team of experts gives organizations the confidence to respond to a data breach with access to the world's leading cybersecurity professionals – anywhere in the world – within hours. For more information, visit Areteadvisorsinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter

