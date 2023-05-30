Areté Capital Partners Expands Unique Restructuring Approach to Midwest Companies in Distress

New managing director to bring Areté's independent fiduciary and stewardship services to more customers

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Areté Capital Partners, a boutique, special-situation advisory and capital firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Managing Director Stuart Kaufman. Based out of Chicago, Illinois, Kaufman will enable Areté to expand its services and mission of bringing empathy to the restructuring industry to help successfully navigate more customers through the often painful and difficult process.

Areté welcomes Stuart Kaufman

"We are very excited to have Stuart join us at Areté as we continue to expand our independent fiduciary and stewardship services to companies experiencing significant growth pains, complex organizational change, or existential crisis," said Areté co-founder Shawn Hassel. "Stuart brings a wealth of experience in a diverse set of industries that makes him an ideal fit for our firm as we continue to help companies solve complex problems by driving pragmatic solutions focused on creating value and maximizing returns for our clients."

Kaufman is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of experience advising businesses during periods of distress and transition. He is well versed across industries including automotive, hospitality, healthcare, oil & gas, power generation & distribution, manufacturing, logistics, financial services, aviation, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

Prior to joining Areté, Kaufman worked at notable advisory firms including Portage Point Partners and Alvarez & Marsal. He has served as chief restructuring officer (CRO) and acted as interim CEO and CFO for several companies experiencing operational and financial distress. Stuart specializes in advising clients through operational and financial improvements, developing and implementing value creation plans, balance sheet restructurings in and out of court, interim management, capital markets, and lender advisory services.

"Stuart's broad-based experience and ability to look at problems from the angles of all constituents to develop and implement optimal solutions aligns with our philosophy that acting with humility and empathy and working through collaboration in the transactional world of restructuring can result in better outcomes, greater organizational growth, and tremendous success for our clients," said Areté co-founder Grant Lyon. "The addition of Stuart to our team underscores our commitment to partnering with stakeholders for operational performance enhancement and value maximization backed by decades of real-world experience. He will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our objectives with his expertise and leadership."

About Areté Capital Partners

Areté Capital Partners is a boutique, special-situation advisory and capital firm that provides independent fiduciary and stewardship services to companies experiencing significant growth pains, complex organizational change, or existential crisis. Areté's team combines decades of professional experience and empathy to reduce risk when working on the frontlines with partners in various industries. Further information is available at aretecapitalpartners.com .

Media Contact:

Lori Zywiak

7034087472

[email protected]

SOURCE Areté Capital Partners