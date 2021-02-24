Arete Incident Response Expands Executive Leadership Team

Rapidly growing cyber crime firm adds executive vice president and general counsel. Tweet this

Mark Cluse joins Arete as General Counsel and will manage all legal and regulatory functions at Arete. He brings over 20 years of experience advising corporate management on legal and regulatory matters. His most recent role was Managing General Counsel and Assistant Secretary for Westfield Insurance, where he managed intellectual property, litigation and all aspects of the company's legal requirements.

"The rapid growth of our company and service offerings is a testament of the hard work of our elite team at Arete defending organizations against cybercrime," said Joe Mann, CEO at Arete Incident Response. "We are extremely excited to welcome Greg and Mark to the Arete family to help expand our solution offerings and global reach."

About Arete Incident Response

Arete Incident Response partners with clients to reduce the burden of preparing for, detecting and responding to cyber-attacks. With core skills including triage, digital forensics, malware reverse engineering, remediation and testifying expertise, Arete's elite team of cyber security experts have created unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response readiness assessments to post-incident remediation and managed security services. Arete's advisory services provide legally defensible, compliant cyber strategies that assist in continuously improving an organization's cyber posture. Learn more at www.areteir.com.

