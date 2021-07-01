Arete Pharmacy Network and Pharmacy Providers of Oklahoma Join Forces to Create AlignRx, the Nation's Largest Independent PSAO

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Pharmacy Network, LLC, and Pharmacy Providers of Oklahoma, Inc. (PPOk) announced today that they have signed a definitive agreement to create AlignRx, a pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO) strategically aligned with the needs of a continuously evolving pharmacy landscape. The joint venture will combine core capabilities of the parties' respective PSAOs to offer a highly differentiated and future-proof portfolio of programs and services designed for today's independent community retail pharmacy.

The joint venture immediately positions AlignRx as the largest independent PSAO in the nation with no wholesaler requirements, representing over 4,400 community retail pharmacies.

"Since we established Arete Pharmacy Network in 2016, our focus has been to create scalable solutions for compliance, quality performance, and revenue, that enhance the independent pharmacy's capacity to remain viable," said Don Meredith, president and COO of Arete Pharmacy Network. "By joining forces with PPOk, we are not only expanding our capabilities and reach, but also building a formidable network positioned for clinical excellence. This joint venture will sustain our past successes and expand competencies for creating best-in-class solutions that our member pharmacies have come to expect," Meredith added.

In addition to data-driven and time-tested IT-based solutions, the combined portfolio will incorporate pioneering approaches for improving healthcare access and clinical outcomes.

"Through AlignRx, we are uniting community pharmacy to a common goal. Community pharmacists are a key component to improving the healthcare delivery system in America. The COVID pandemic reminded us of just how very important the community pharmacist is to patients across the country. Together we are stronger, and this joint venture will allow AlignRx to provide much-needed PSAO services more efficiently and in a broader scope than ever before," noted John M. Crumly DPh, president and CEO of PPOk. "With a focus on ensuring better patient outcomes through our clinical-based initiatives and passion for data informatics, we are dedicated to providing the types of services and opportunities community pharmacists need not just to survive but thrive for many years to come."

About PPOk

PPOk is led by community pharmacy, for community pharmacy. As an independent PSAO with no wholesaler exclusivity, PPOk offers the most comprehensive suite of managed care services available, including reconciliation, audit solutions, and RxLinc, a claims network providing Switch, PPE, and ePrescribe services to help minimize errors and maximize reimbursements. For more information, visit ppok.com.

About Arete Pharmacy Network

Arete Pharmacy Network serves independent community pharmacies through a portfolio of expanded tools and services designed to help pharmacies deliver quality care to their communities. With a core focus on managed care contracting and service excellence, Arete Pharmacy Network supports the effective management of the financial, quality, and operational aspects of pharmacy business. For more information, visit areterx.com.

SOURCE PPOk

Related Links

ppok.com

