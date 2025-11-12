Arete Wealth and Pontera partner to empower advisors with secure connections to held-away retirement accounts

Integration empowers advisors to securely connect to clients' workplace retirement assets for holistic planning, optimization, and more

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, a national independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, today announced a new partnership with Pontera, the fintech platform that enables financial advisors to securely connect to held-away retirement plans.

The collaboration allows Arete advisors to monitor, analyze, and reallocate 401(k), 403(b), and other employer-sponsored retirement plans alongside clients' other investments—creating a unified, transparent view of each client's financial picture, including assets that have historically been left unmanaged.

Closing the Retirement Gap

For decades, most Americans' largest investment accounts have remained inside employer-sponsored plans that advisors could not directly manage. This limitation has often resulted in fragmented financial planning and portfolios that drift out of alignment with clients' goals.

With Pontera's client-authorized technology, Arete advisors can now act on these held-away accounts within a secure, auditable environment that satisfies both client expectations and compliance standards.

"For too long, advisors have had to treat accounts held-away from their primary custodian differently," said Steve Wolf, Head of Strategic Relationships at Pontera. "This partnership removes that barrier on outside accounts and empowers advisors to deliver a level of service their clients crave."

Key Benefits for Advisors and Clients

Unified Portfolio Management: Advisors can include workplace retirement assets in a client's overall investment strategy.

Compliance and Security: Every action is logged within Pontera's auditable, permission-based framework.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlined workflows for reporting, billing, and compliance.

Growth and Differentiation: New opportunities for fee-based revenue and stronger client relationships.

A Shared Vision for Holistic Advice

Together, Arete and Pontera are redefining the standard for modern wealth management, empowering advisors to deliver truly comprehensive, technology-enabled financial guidance that incorporates every account type and asset class.

"Technology should expand an advisor's reach without compromising security," said Casey Cotton, Chief Technology Officer at Arete Wealth. "Our integration with Pontera does exactly that—bridging innovation and compliance oversight to give advisors the tools they need to better serve clients and grow their practices responsibly."

About Arete Wealth

Arete Wealth, Inc. is a wealth management firm offering expertise across asset management, financial planning, investment banking, and insurance. The firm delivers financial solutions via institutional, full-service, and direct-to-consumer digital investment channels. Arete Wealth's diversified offerings and unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs are among the most comprehensive in the industry. Visit aretewealth.com.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. Our secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors improve financial outcomes through more comprehensive investment management. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

