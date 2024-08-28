Arete Wealth Welcomes Multi-Billion Dollar Team, Crux Wealth Advisors, into Its Expanding Network via Arete Outsource Solutions for Independent RIAs

Strategic broker-dealer, insurance, and outsourced technology solutions partnership empowers Crux vision of next level growth through M&A with like-minded financial advisors and advisory teams

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, a full-service Broker-Dealer (BD) and Registered Investment Advisory Firm (RIA), is proud to announce Crux Wealth Advisors has joined its network of wealth management branches and signed a multi-year services agreement with Arete Outsource Solutions to leverage Arete's proprietary end-to-end tech stack.

Through this strategic partnership, Arete Wealth will provide cutting-edge technology solutions for Crux's independent RIA, and Crux registered representatives will become affiliates of Arete Wealth Management for broker-dealer, alternative investment, and insurance solutions.

As an Independent RIA, Crux has signed on to leverage Arete Outsource Solutions – an integrated tech stack and back-office service model provided by Arete. As a recognized and nationally ranked BD and RIA, Arete Wealth continues to solidify its position as the premier choice for independent financial professionals and 'breakaway RIAs' seeking to realize efficiencies and cost savings by leveraging Arete's proprietary end-to-end fintech platform, Arete Navigator.

This new partnership demonstrates Arete's continuing dedication to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with top industry performers. Crux's comprehensive enterprise business solution adds a growth engine and compliments the Arete platform, producing a unique synergy and force multiplier effect.

"Our strategic partnership shows a mutual commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence in wealth management. It is a significant step forward for both firms," said Joshua Rogers, CEO and Founder of Arete Wealth. "I'm thrilled for the opportunities and successes this new chapter will bring our firms."

"Arete Wealth stands out for its robust platform, which empowers independent advisors to deliver exceptional wealth management and client experiences through innovative technology like Navigator, coupled with comprehensive back-office support," said Crux Wealth Advisor founder and CEO Travis Alexander, MBA, CRPC®. "The firm also delivers unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs in addition to traditional financial services, so we are delighted to bring those solutions to Crux Wealth Advisors."

"One of the things that makes this partnership so unique is the like-mindedness around partnership, collaboration, and visionary approach to decision-making," Rogers adds. "Crux Wealth Advisors' decision to join the Arete Wealth network reflects the firm's alignment with Arete's values of excellence and integrity. This partnership will drive significant growth and deliver enhanced value to clients, setting new standards in the wealth management industry."

ABOUT CRUX WEALTH ADVISORS

Led by founder and CEO Travis Alexander, MBA, CRPC®, Crux Wealth Advisors (Crux) is an independent financial advisory firm specializing in fiduciary financial planning and investment management. Mr. Alexander earned an MBA from Gonzaga University, and a bachelor's degree from the Hugh Downs School of Human Communication from Arizona State University. Forbes named him to their "Best in State" list in 2023 and their "Top Next Gen Advisors" (both national and state lists) in 2022. AdvisorHub named him to their "150 Advisors to Watch" list in 2024. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, advisors who join the Crux team are empowered to serve their clients in the most ethical and personalized way. Crux is growing rapidly and welcomes inquiries from advisors and advisor teams seeking a supported independent RIA model. Learn more at www.CruxWealth.com.

Crux Wealth Advisors, LLC. is an investment advisor, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information about Crux Wealth Advisors, LLC. is available in our disclosure brochure and on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

ABOUT ARETE WEALTH

Arete Wealth, Inc. is a sophisticated financial services and wealth management firm. Arete Wealth offers expertise across a wide array of services including investment banking, managing broker-dealer services, financial and estate planning, investment advice and asset management, insurance and annuities, and an art and wine consultancy. The firm delivers financial solutions via institutional, full-service, and direct-to-consumer digital investment channels. Arete Wealth's diversified offerings and unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs are incomparable in the industry. The firm's financial professionals are highly ranked within the industry, serving clients that include high-net-worth individuals, institutions, other broker-dealers, independent registered investment advisors, family offices, and sponsors of investment offerings. Founded in Chicago 2007, Arete Wealth has over 50 offices across the country and is consistently ranked a top US independent hybrid broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, based on growth and revenue. Find out why the firm is the right fit for refined investing at www.AreteWealth.com.

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC and Arete Insurance Agency LLC are affiliates of Arete Wealth Management, LLC. Advisory services offered through Arete Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

