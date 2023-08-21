ARETUM Announces Acquisition of Artemis Consulting

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARETUM, LLC today announced that it has acquired Artemis Consulting, Inc. ("Artemis"), a McLean, VA-based prime contractor to multiple federal agencies. ARETUM, a leading mid-tier organization focused on providing management consulting, mission support, and technology solutions primarily serves the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Federal Civilian agencies through a broad array of contracts, contract vehicles, and talented resources. ARETUM is a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners.

With this addition, ARETUM has expanded its ability to support its customers' cloud enablement and enterprise-level modernization efforts along with leveraging open-source technologies for cost-effectiveness and using microservices to bolster reusable infrastructure as well as new capabilities in Scaled Agile software development, DevOps, and mobile application development. Damian DiPippa, ARETUM CEO said, "We are excited to bring the Artemis team under the ARETUM umbrella. Artemis expands and further diversifies our customer base with exquisite agile development capabilities that drive us up the technology stack."

Amee Shah, CEO of Artemis, commented, "ARETUM is a great cultural fit for our employees, and its strategic vision blends well with that of Artemis." "We are excited to bring our digital transformation, agile development capabilities, and legacy systems modernization capabilities to ARETUM to provide broader digital transformation expertise to its clients," adds Rohit Gupta, Artemis Founder and President.

"We are extremely excited about the complementary capabilities Artemis brings to the ARETUM platform and firmly believe they will help ARETUM break new ground and add value to its unique suite of solutions and services to the agencies it serves," said Manan Shah, Partner at Renovus.

About Artemis Consulting
Artemis Consulting is a Professional Services firm offering IT Technology and Management Services and Solutions to Federal and State Governments. For 24 years, Artemis has designed and developed software and integrated systems that help drive digital transformation efforts for clients. Artemis is skilled in the modernization of legacy systems by creating open-source and COTS applications and running them natively in the cloud. Artemis provides a full range of IT services to build scalable and resilient IT infrastructure for its customers.

About ARETUM, LLC
ARETUM is a leading government contracting company specializing in technology-enabled mission support services for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Federal-Civilian customers. ARETUM provides leading-edge solutions and services focusing on Next Generation Analytics, Engineering Services, Training Services, IT Services, Cyber Security, PMO Support, and Financial Consulting. Visit us at www.aretum.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Renovus Capital Partners
Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus manages over $1 billion including its three sector-focused funds. The firm's portfolio includes over 25 businesses in education and training, healthcare services, technology services, and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions, and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

