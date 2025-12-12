Aretum Announces Acquisition of Veterans Engineering, Expanding Federal IT, Cyber, and Cloud Capabilities

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aretum, a leading provider of mission-focused technology, engineering, cybersecurity, and professional services to federal agencies, today announced its acquisition of Veterans Engineering, a technology solutions provider which serves the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal clients. The acquisition enhances Aretum's technology offerings in cloud delivery, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, and strengthens its position across key federal markets.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Veterans Engineering delivers advanced solutions in IT modernization, process engineering, organizational change, healthcare technology, cybersecurity, cloud architecture, and digital transformation. The company has served a broad set of federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Department of Energy, and the Defense Health Agency.

"This acquisition represents a strategic leap forward in our ability to support critical federal missions," said Rohit Gupta, CEO, Aretum. "Veterans Engineering's technical strength, track record in complex modernization programs, and commitment to mission outcomes are an ideal complement to Aretum's capabilities. Together, we will accelerate innovation, expand value to our customers, and deepen service to agencies that protect and improve the lives of Americans — including our nation's Veterans."

The acquisition was backed by Renovus Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on knowledge and talent-enabled businesses. More information on Renovus is at the end of this press release.

"Veterans Engineering has built a mission-driven organization grounded in service, technical excellence, and delivery quality," said Manan Shah, Partner at Renovus Capital Partners. "The combined platform strengthens Aretum's position across federal technology programs and creates a compelling foundation for continued growth — both organically and through future strategic acquisitions."

Veterans Engineering will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Aretum. Aretum will integrate many of Veterans Engineering's operations, systems, and delivery teams, retaining key technical and leadership personnel, like VE's VP, Dr. Wally Potts, to ensure continuity for customers and contract performance.

"I am happy to have Veterans Engineering transition to Aretum and its capable leadership team. I am excited that our VE team will continue to serve our existing customers with the same mission focus I have had as a Veteran for these last 20 years," said Neil Snyder, President of Veterans Engineering.

The combined organization will continue to expand opportunities in cloud modernization, enterprise cybersecurity, digital transformation, and data-driven mission systems across defense, intelligence, and civilian markets, and delivery for its customers in Defense, Veterans Affairs, other civilian agencies, and state governments.

About Aretum

Aretum is a leading provider of technology, engineering, cybersecurity, professional services, and mission support to federal defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced capabilities in digital transformation, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud engineering, program management, AI and machine learning, and operational support across high-priority government missions. Visit us at www.aretum.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Veterans Engineering

Veterans Engineering is a federal technology solutions company specializing in IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud architecture, and healthcare technology solutions. Founded in 2005, the company supports has supported federal clients including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Department of Energy, and the Defense Health Agency.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ARETUM