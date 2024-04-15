Arevon Hires Denise Tait as Chief Investment Officer

Tait joins Arevon after serving for more than five years as Co-President for Starwood Infrastructure Finance, a leading real estate and infrastructure finance company, where she managed more than $2.5 billion of assets and led the origination, underwriting, and portfolio management teams. Tait also worked for more than 20 years at GE Capital, holding various senior financial roles in credit and origination lending as well as serving as the Global Head of Project Finance Debt – Managing Director.

As CIO at Arevon, Tait will be a member of the company's Executive Team and will oversee the Project Finance and Investment teams. Tait will look to expand on Arevon's financial strength and innovation and work to build on the more than $2.3 billion in project financings that Arevon has executed in recent months. With an advancing portfolio of solar and energy storage projects, the company expects to continue with multi-billion dollar project financing activities on an annual basis.

"There is no better time to be in the renewable energy industry, and I look forward to working in the sector and continuing my career at Arevon," said Tait. "I am excited to work with Arevon's high-performing Project Finance and Investment teams, as well as the company's financial partners, to continue to advance Arevon's clean energy portfolio."

"Denise's vast experience in the financial and energy industries is a tremendous value-add to Arevon. The company anticipates significant growth in the coming years and will count on proven leaders like Denise to reach our goals and inspire our team members," said Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "I am excited to welcome Denise to Arevon and look forward to working alongside her."

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate clean energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 3,500 megawatts (MW) of solar, storage, and solar + storage hybrid assets across the country and has a robust portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts of projects in development which will enable the company to provide more clean, cost-effective energy to homes and businesses. Its financial strength, innovation, and industry expertise come together to improve the structure and performance of its platform of solar and energy storage power plants. Arevon was named one of Arizona's Top Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit: www.arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon