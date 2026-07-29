Arevon Recognized as One of the Nation's Top Solar and Energy Storage Developers by Solar Power World

Company ranked No. 2 among solar and storage developers,

reflecting continued execution across its growing portfolio of utility-scale American energy projects

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, announced it has been ranked No. 2 among 35 solar developers nationwide and No. 13 out of 388 companies overall in Solar Power World's2026 Top Solar Contractors List. The annual ranking recognizes companies based on total kilowatt solar capacity installed over the last calendar year.

Arevon also earned top positions in several states, including:

California: No. 1 developer, No. 3 overall

Indiana: No. 1 developer, No. 3 overall

Missouri: No. 1 developer, No. 2 overall

In the energy storage category, Arevon placed No. 2 among developers and No. 12 overall. These rankings highlight the company's expanding leadership across both solar generation and battery storage and reinforce its role in delivering the energy infrastructure needed to meet growing electricity demand and strengthen energy security.

"Arevon is honored to be recognized among the nation's top solar and energy storage companies, a testament to the dedication of our team and our partners," said Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "These rankings demonstrate the impact of Arevon's disciplined execution and long-term investment in utility-scale solar and energy storage. We remain focused on delivering reliable American energy while supporting the communities where we develop and operate."

Projects Behind the Rankings

The company's placements in this year's rankings reflect sustained performance across projects in key markets, including California, Indiana, and Missouri.

In California, Arevon commenced operations at its Eland 2 Solar-plus-Storage Project, completing the two-phase, 758 megawatt (MWdc) solar and 300 MW battery storage facility in Kern County. The project is capable of supplying approximately 7 percent of Los Angeles's electricity demand and recently received highly commended recognition for the 2026 Reuters Events Clean Power Generation Award. In addition, the company's 200 MW Peregrine project achieved commercial operation and is today the largest standalone battery storage facility in San Diego and a cornerstone of local grid reliability.

Arevon brought online its first two utility-scale projects in Indiana: the 191 MWdc Ratts 1 Solar Project and the 73 MWdc Heirloom Solar Project. The projects received Proximo's 2025 North American Solar Deal of the Year Award for their innovative financing structures and marked an important expansion of Arevon's presence in the Midwest. Beyond these projects, Arevon also developed and built an additional 480 MWdc of solar capacity in partnership with local utilities.

In Missouri, Arevon's Kelso 1 Solar Project began operations in late 2025. Together with Kelso 2, which came online earlier this year, the two-phase, 430 MWdc facility represents the company's first utility-scale projects in Missouri and increased the state's solar capacity by nearly 50 percent.

These rankings underscore Arevon's ability to deliver large-scale energy projects that provide lasting value for customers, communities, and the nation's electric grid.

About Arevon Energy, Inc.

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6.3 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, is currently constructing 370 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, and maintains a robust development portfolio. The company has also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. Together, this scale, execution, and ongoing development activity position Arevon at the forefront of American energy innovation. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon