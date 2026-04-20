Arevon Earns Gold Certification for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Initiatives from the Solar Energy Industries Association

Arevon's gold certification reflects its progress and ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, announced it has earned gold certification through the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) Certification Program from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). By earning this certification, Arevon reaffirms its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace and fostering diversity in the clean energy sector.

SEIA's DEIJ Certification Program recognizes companies that show measurable progress and leadership in creating inclusive workplaces. Through more than 30 evidence-based DEIJ areas of focus, each centered on a specific topic or practice, the program encourages participating organizations to assess and improve policies, practices, and culture across all parts of their business.

Over the past four years, the program has challenged Arevon to broaden its approach, examine existing policies, and identify new opportunities to advance DEIJ initiatives. It has also provided a roadmap for creating a forward-thinking, inclusive culture. Arevon actively engaged with the program's modules to evaluate existing practices, close gaps, and implement meaningful improvements across its operations. Since earning bronze certification in 2022 and advancing to silver in 2024, the company has continued to gain momentum, culminating in SEIA's gold-level certification. Arevon is now one of 11 organizations to reach this milestone.

"Diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice have been central to Arevon's business practices since our founding," said Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "We see inclusion as an ongoing commitment that requires continuous learning, accountability, and action. Over the past year, our team has strengthened equitable and inclusive practices while expanding employee education, and we're proud to see that work recognized through SEIA's gold certification."

Developed by certified diversity professionals, the program uses evidence-based methods to help companies promote inclusive workplace practices. Participants complete a comprehensive series of modules covering various DEIJ topics that require concrete actions to foster inclusive cultures, enhance community engagement, and improve the ability to attract, develop, and retain diverse talent. As Arevon continues to grow, the company remains committed to advancing DEIJ as essential drivers of innovation, resilience, and long-term success.

About Arevon Energy, Inc.

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, is currently constructing 670 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, and maintains a robust development portfolio. The company has also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. Together, this scale, execution, and ongoing development activity position Arevon as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon