Arevon Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Report highlights responsible growth, operational execution, and community impact

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting a year of disciplined execution, continued portfolio expansion, and measurable progress on the company's environmental, social, and governance priorities.

"2025 was a defining year for Arevon, marked by execution, resilience, and a shared commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders," said Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "Guided by our sustainability framework, our team advanced key projects, strengthened partnerships, and built the systems needed to support responsible growth at scale. This report reflects not only what we accomplished, but how we accomplished it — with safety, integrity, respect, innovation, and a commitment to the communities where we operate."

Arevon's 2025 Sustainability Report details the company's refreshed sustainability framework, grounded in three strategic pillars: Regenerative Stewardship, Resilient Communities, and Responsible Infrastructure. Together, these pillars guide how Arevon integrates sustainability considerations throughout the full project lifecycle, from development and construction to ownership and operations.

In 2025, Arevon increased its renewable energy capacity by 27%, generated over 7.4 million megawatt-hours of electricity, and avoided more than 5 million metric tons of CO₂. The company also completed construction and achieved commercial operation for 1,714 megawatts (MW) of projects, supported $2.3 billion in project financings across 1,578 MW, and advanced 2,510 MW of solar and energy storage projects to financial close, start of construction, or commercial operation.

The report highlights several key milestones, including the completion of Arevon's first protocol-aligned greenhouse gas emissions inventory and publication of its inaugural climate-related disclosures aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. It also details the formal launch of Arevon's Land Stewardship Program, which builds on more than eight years of solar grazing experience and, in 2025, included 11 sites supporting grazing through our project pipeline.

Additionally, Arevon contributed over $58 million in local economic benefits, including state and local taxes, landowner payments, and charitable contributions, while hosting more than 250 community relations events across its project communities.

Arevon continued investing in its people, safety protocols, and operations. In 2025, the company grew to more than 300 employees, welcomed 69 new hires, expanded onboarding and leadership development programs, finalized a Long-Term Incentive Plan for eligible employees, and launched its in-house Operations and Maintenance (O&M) division, performing O&M at three of the company's solar projects in Florida.

The report also highlights Arevon's progress in building a more responsible and circular supply chain, including the recycling of more than 5,300 solar panels from four projects, which diverted over 254,000 pounds of materials from landfills and avoided more than 131,200 kilograms of CO₂e. Moreover, Arevon formalized its first Supplier Code of Conduct and introduced a supplier sustainability scorecard to improve the transparency, accountability, and environmental performance of its major vendors.

Arevon's 2025 Sustainability Report is available here.

About Arevon

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6.3 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, is currently constructing 370 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, and maintains a robust development portfolio. The company has also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. Together, this scale, execution, and ongoing development activity position Arevon at the forefront of American energy innovation. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon