Arevon's 124 Megawatt Big Muddy Solar Project Advances Construction in Illinois

The company's $200 million facility is set to deliver American-made energy and long-term economic growth in Jackson County

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, commemorated construction proceedings at a milestone ceremony for its 124 megawatt (MWdc) Big Muddy Solar Project in Jackson County, Illinois. The project will be able to produce enough domestic energy to power more than 24,000 homes when it achieves commercial operation, anticipated for the end of 2026.

Arevon developed and will own and operate the Big Muddy Solar Project, which represents nearly $200 million in private investment and the company's first utility-scale project in Illinois. Previously known as Campbell Solar, the project was renamed Big Muddy Solar to acknowledge the river that winds through Jackson County, and the project's logo includes an outline of Murphysboro's legendary Big Muddy Monster, a nod to local pride and history.

Big Muddy Solar will generate abundant, affordable power that will contribute to America's growing energy needs while strengthening the local economy. More than $12.6 million in property tax payments will be disbursed over the life of the project, supporting schools, public safety, and community infrastructure. Arevon has partnered with Signal Energy to build Big Muddy Solar, which will employ more than 250 workers, including from local labor organizations IBEW Local 702, IUOE Local 318, and Laborers' International Union of North America Local Union 773. Ongoing construction activities will increase in spending at area stores, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. Big Muddy Solar is under a long-term virtual power purchase agreement with an American multinational technology company.

Protecting and preserving the natural character of each project site is central to Arevon's approach to energy development, construction, and operations. In addition to producing secure, homegrown energy above the ground, Big Muddy Solar will also provide a safe, thriving home for pollinators, turning the land beneath and around the solar panels into a habitat that helps protect the soil and America's important pollinator population.

Arevon hosted a milestone event on November 18 to celebrate Big Muddy Solar's construction and Arevon's significant investment in Jackson County's American energy future. Attending alongside the Arevon team were public officials, community and business leaders, landowners, and other project stakeholders. Speakers at the event included Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon; C.J. Calandro, Jackson County Board Chairman; Dawn McClerren, Executive Director at Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce; Matthew Hickam, Regional Superintendent of Schools at Regional Office of Education #30; Brian Chapman, Jackson Growth Alliance Chairman; and Justin Haney, Special Agent at Illinois State Police and Coordinator at Team Illinois Youth Police Camp. Jemma King, Development Manager at Arevon, served as Master of Ceremonies.

"Big Muddy Solar's impactful investment delivers real value for businesses and families in Jackson County, and Arevon is pleased to be a part of this community for decades to come," said Smith. "As we advance construction, we gratefully recognize the collaboration with area officials and the residents of Murphysboro, as well as the dedication of the local workers building our project. This facility will not only generate essential, domestically produced energy as electricity demand in the U.S. rises dramatically, but it will also strengthen the region through tax revenue and continued community engagement."

"We're grateful for Arevon's commitment to Jackson County, not only through solar energy production but the meaningful community reinvestment that will benefit local families, schools, and organizations for many years," said McClerren.

As the long-term owner and operator of Big Muddy Solar, Arevon is committed to prioritizing community giving throughout the lifecycle of its projects. Arevon's community giving approach is centered around the following pillars: development and support of education; alleviating food and housing insecurity; and increasing and supporting public health and safety. To date, Arevon has partnered with and supported the following local organizations and initiatives: Elverado Education Foundation, Murphysboro Education Foundation, Junior Achievement, Future Farmers of America, 4-H Council, Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) STEM Education Research Center, SPARK 618, Victory Dream Center, Murphysboro Food Pantry, 724 Ministries, Carbondale Warming Center, Revitalize 62966, Vergennes Volunteer Fire Department, Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, and Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center, among others.

"Arevon's commitment to renewable innovation goes beyond generating solar power — it's about empowering the next generation in our local communities," said Dr. Harvey Henson, Director at the STEM Education Research Center at SIUC. "We're thrilled that the Big Muddy Solar Project's support and partnership with SIUC is helping students, families, and educators across Jackson County engage in real-world STEM learning and develop the skills and curiosity needed to lead the energy future."

"Arevon's generous donation to our food bank is a timely investment in the health and well-being of our community. While many have suffered recently from heightened food insecurity in our region, the local food bank has become a beacon of hope. We appreciate Arevon's willingness to care for those who are often not seen or noticed in our community," said Nathan Cherry, Executive Director at Victory Dream Center.

Arevon is actively growing its portfolio in the Midwest region of the United States. The company recently announced the start of the operations at its Ratts 1 and Heirloom Solar Projects, a cumulative investment of $400 million and 264 MWdc of new domestic solar power in Indiana, and is currently constructing the $500 million, 430 MWdc Kelso Solar Project in Missouri. In addition, Arevon developed and managed construction of the 251 MWdc Gibson Solar Project in Indiana on behalf of Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) and the 228 MWdc Posey Solar Project in Indiana on behalf of Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company while ensuring the projects were successfully integrated into each community. Arevon is also actively advancing development on other proposed renewable energy facilities in the region.

About Arevon Energy, Inc.

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 5.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar and energy storage projects across 17 states, representing more than $10 billion in capital investment, and is currently constructing more than 850 megawatts of new capacity. The company also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 megawatts of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. Within the last two years, Arevon has completed $4.5 billion in project financings and closed on a $600 million corporate revolver to fund continued company growth. With a 9 GW development portfolio and continued investment in new projects, Arevon is solidifying its role as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

