Arevon's 300 Megawatt Nighthawk Energy Storage Project is Operational in Poway, California

The company's largest standalone battery storage project can power up to 385,000 homes during peak demand while strengthening California's electric grid and supporting the local community

POWAY, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, today announced that its 300 megawatt (MW)/1,200 megawatt-hour Nighthawk Energy Storage Project in Poway, California, is operational. Nighthawk is the largest standalone battery storage project in the company's portfolio and is among the region's most significant energy storage facilities.

Nighthawk uses lithium iron phosphate battery technology, recognized for its strong safety record and long operating life. By storing electricity during periods of lower demand and dispatching it when demand is highest, the project enhances grid reliability in the San Diego region, providing enough energy to power up to 385,000 homes for as long as four hours.

Nighthawk Energy Storage demonstrates Arevon's continued investment in reliable, domestically produced energy infrastructure that strengthens the electric grid, drives economic growth, and advances America's energy independence. Arevon developed, constructed, owns, and operates the project, which is under a long-term agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), helping advance California's reliability and clean energy goals. Over its lifetime, Nighthawk is expected to generate over $30 million in property tax revenue which will help fund local schools, public safety, infrastructure improvements, and other essential community services. During peak construction, Nighthawk employed more than 130 workers and generated economic activity for local businesses and the surrounding community.

Arevon celebrated the project's completion with an on-site ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by project partners, local officials, business leaders, and community members who helped bring the project online. Offering remarks during the event were Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon; Leuwam Tesfai, Executive Director at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC); Joel Anderson, San Diego County District 2 Supervisor; Chris Cate, President and Chief Executive Officer at San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce; Mike Leland, Chief Executive Officer at Poway Chamber of Commerce; and Tony Rubino, President at North County Special Needs Community Foundation. Sohail Suryavanshi, Senior Manager of Development at Arevon, served as the master of ceremonies.

"Energy storage is becoming increasingly important as electricity demand continues to rise across California and the United States. Projects like Nighthawk are critical to America's growing energy needs because they strengthen grid reliability while delivering lasting economic benefits for local communities," said Johnson. "We are proud to have developed, constructed, and brought Nighthawk online, and we look forward to its continued contribution to the San Diego region for years to come."

"One thing that clean, green energy has taught us: battery storage is essential," said Anderson. "This project strengthens our infrastructure, boosts our local economy, supports grid reliability, and provides enough capacity to power up to 385,000 homes when we need it most."

"Projects like Nighthawk demonstrate how thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and targeted investment can deliver the reliable, clean energy resources California needs," said Tesfai. "Through the CPUC's integrated resource planning and mid-term reliability procurement programs, we identified the need for new energy storage to maintain reliability as the grid evolves. Nighthawk is an important example of that planning becoming reality, helping strengthen grid reliability, support California's clean energy transition, and ensure customers continue to receive safe, affordable, and dependable electric service."

"Reliable renewable energy infrastructure is the foundation for long-term economic growth," said Cate. "Projects like Nighthawk help San Diego stay ahead of rising energy demand while strengthening the grid resilience that attracts employers, supports innovation, and keeps our region competitive. Arevon's investment here in Poway reflects exactly the kind of partnership between infrastructure, business, and community that the Chamber is proud to champion."

"From the outset, Arevon has shown what it means to be a committed community partner," said Leland. "The company has taken the time to understand the community and support local organizations and initiatives that are important to our residents. The Poway Chamber of Commerce is grateful for Arevon's investment in Poway and looks forward to building on this partnership and the positive impact it can have in our area for years to come."

Beyond the project's economic benefits, Arevon has partnered with organizations throughout Poway and the greater San Diego community, supporting youth programs, first responders, special needs adult services, climate education, and local nonprofit organizations. Key partnerships include the North County Special Needs Community Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Poway and The Ranches, Rancho Family YMCA, the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of San Diego County, and other local organizations.

"When I learned about Arevon's Nighthawk Energy Storage Project, we connected to discuss several local programs supporting the special needs community in the Poway area, and the Arevon team was enthusiastic about learning more," said Rubino. "It was evident to me from the beginning that the company was genuinely committed to engaging with and supporting the local community. I am grateful to the Arevon team for its positive attitude and commitment to following through on that promise. The company has been very supportive of several local special needs events, and we appreciate its continued partnership."

Arevon is one of California's leading renewable energy developers, owners, and operators, with more than 4 gigawatts in operation, representing billions of dollars in capital investment. Recent milestones in the state include the start of operations at its two-phase Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project, Peregrine Energy Storage Project, Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project, and Condor Energy Storage Project. Additionally, the company's 250 MW Cormorant Energy Storage Project is currently under construction in Daly City.

Several of these projects have also received national recognition, including Condor for Proximo's North America Storage Deal of the Year Award, Vikings for IJGlobal's Renewables Deal of the Year – Energy Storage Award and Proximo's North American Deals of the Year Award, and Eland, which received highly commended recognition in the 2026 Reuters Events Clean Power Generation Award. Arevon also earned the No. 1 developer ranking in California in Solar Power World's 2026 Top Solar Contractors List.

About Arevon Energy, Inc.

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6.3 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, is currently constructing 370 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, and maintains a robust development portfolio. The company has also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. Together, this scale, execution, and ongoing development activity position Arevon at the forefront of American energy innovation. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon