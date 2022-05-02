ARF FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES NEW REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO HELP ENTREPRENEURS GROW THEIR BUSINESS

SUNRISE, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARF Financial today announced the launch of Bankroll, an innovative new lending product designed to help business owners access maximum financing with fixed terms. Dubbed "The Ultimate Revolving Line of Credit," Bankroll addresses the major concern of every business owner who require flexibility to access financing while keeping their cash flow unencumbered to run their business. Bankroll provides business owners with a max loan approval amount, a fixed loan term and a fixed weekly payment with the flexibility of being able to pay down their loan or borrow more funds on an unlimited basis.

"We innovated during the pandemic with new products to help our merchants survive the downturn and we innovated again after the pandemic with this revolving line of credit to further support our merchants on their path to profitability," said Celeste Deal-Maunoir, Chief Sales Officer at ARF Financial. "Currently, no other lender allows a business owner to decide how much they want to borrow, the size of their payment nor how long they want to keep their loan outstanding. In essence, Bankroll gives entrepreneurs complete control of their loan. This is unique to ARF Financial and best of all, this revolving line of credit is unsecured up to $1,000,000. This latest offering is designed to empower business owners by providing them with access to financing that will help them strengthen their businesses. "