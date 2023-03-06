ARF FINANCIAL INTRODUCES NEW INTEREST-ONLY BANKROLL REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO GIVE MANUFACTURERS MORE FINANCING OPTIONS

SUNRISE, Fla, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARF Financial today announced the launch of their new Interest-Only Bankroll Revolving Line of credit. This new, innovative lending product was designed specifically to address the needs of the manufacturing industry. Manufacturers face many pain points in their business model. This includes higher upfront costs for their projects than any other industry. The industry is also prone to cashflow bottlenecks which presents as inconsistent cash flow on their books. Additionally, the rising cost of raw materials, mainly due to supply chain issues, makes it almost impossible to underwrite a traditional bank loan for manufacturers.

Business financing designed specifically for the unique business model of the manufacturing industry.

The Interest-Only Bankroll Revolving Line of Credit allows manufacturers to secure maximum financing with fixed terms. "Since 2001, ARF Financial has made more underwriting exceptions for manufacturers than any other industry. We soon realized our loan products for manufacturers required more flexibility to stay on track for growth while helping maintain a healthy cash flow.

This year, we made the decision to introduce an innovative financial product and begin underwriting manufacturing loans separately from our traditional business financing. This means acknowledging their longer cash conversion cycle and allowing for it during the underwriting process. "No other lender does this for manufacturers" said Steven Ensworth, Vice President of Business Development at ARF Financial.

Our newly released Interest-Only Bankroll Revolving Line of Credit delivers low, fixed, interest-only payments for up to 12 months on amounts up to $1 million. Combine that with repayment terms up to three years, unlimited draws and principal paydowns during the revolving period, and this product becomes a powerful tool for a manufacturer's changing needs. The product carries a revolving period up to 48 weeks and unlimited draws of $25,000 or more during that revolving period.

The Interest-Only Bankroll Revolving Line of Credit is perfect for stimulating growth and increased profits for manufacturers in 2023 since every regular payment and principal paydown frees up line availability.

About ARF Financial

Backed by decades of experience, ARF Financial has become the #1 go-to for business capital for both small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. ARF Financial provides fast access to unsecured business loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge loans for merchants who have struggled to obtain traditional bank financing to finance growth. ARF Financial also understands the unique challenges to thendustryy and has forged exclusive relationships with community banks across the country committed to providing customized loan solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of the borrower. Our partnership has helped thousands of small to medium-sized businesses secure over $1.2 billion in funding.

