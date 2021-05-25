ARF to Break Ground on Forever Home: An Expansive, History-making Renovation and State-of-the-art Building Project

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1974, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons has been home for tens of thousands of dogs and cats — FOREVER HOME is the largest renovation and building project to take place in ARF history. It will be a state-of-the-art rescue, adoption, sanctuary and year-round training facility that will transform ARF's campus and the lives of their animals and their adopters.

On Friday, May 28 during a community-wide celebration, specially-trained canines will dig the first hole for ARF's dramatic new expansion. During the groundbreaking, the Town of East Hampton will honor long-time resident Richard Wells McCabe with a special proclamation to recognize his extraordinary support of the ARF community through his transformational lead gift to ARF's FOREVER HOME project.

Designed by the Bacon Group, FOREVER HOME will be anchored by the Richard Wells McCabe Welcome Center. Dogs will move into a new 40-kennel building constructed with high-quality materials and a nitrogen-reducing waste treatment system along with flexible rooms for dogs with special needs, meet-and-greet rooms for adopters, and new outdoor exercise areas. A sophisticated HVAC system will cool, heat, and dehumidify the air, as well as treat it with UV LIGHT. Additionally, ARF's catteries and kitten room will be completely renovated and include custom-built features for climbing, perching, and play.

A new 8,400 square foot year-round training center will be built on-site to accommodate year-round training, socialization, and enrichment to ensure animals become or remain adoptable, and increase ARF's capacity to provide classes for the public and ARF's adopters. This state-of-the-art facility will include a viewing area, outdoor play yard, and an environmentally conscious waste system.

This extraordinary renovation was made possible by the generous donations of animal lovers in Suffolk county and beyond as part of ARF's ambitious campaign to meet the challenges of adoption needs, and community outreach for animal rescue and welfare. ARF's programs go beyond adoption, into programs like our Pet Food Pantry, which provides free pet food to low-income families and veterinary and training services, which provide jobs and training that become a vital part of the surrounding community.

