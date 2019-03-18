Arfinn Med Enhances Reporting, Patient Communication and Physician Workflow with Launch of New Features

DALLAS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arfinn Med, a free online EMR portal for medical cannabis, announced today three new features that will enhance patient communication, scheduling, and reporting for prescribing physicians. The HIPAA-compliant platform is introducing a new patient text messaging function, physician calendar integration, and a note templating function to offer more streamlined workflow for physicians to increase patient reporting and communication within the platform.

Through the new text message function, physicians can utilize Arfinn Med to send patients a pre-scheduled text message regarding their medical cannabis treatment outcomes. Patients can respond with a number ranging from 1 to 5 based on how their treatment plan is progressing, and the response will automatically be updated into Arfinn Med for the physician to reference, adjust treatment plans accordingly, and take other actions as needed.

"We want to ensure that physicians have real-time responses from their patients about their medical cannabis treatment plans," said James West, founder and CEO of Arfinn Med. "Several states have long durations between required appointments, so physicians need to have tools to track their patients' progress and create an open dialogue during a treatment period to increase the likelihood that the treatment plan will be further customized for the patient."

With the new calendar integration, physicians will now have the option to integrate a Calendly account or Google calendar into Arfinn Med's dashboard to book appointments and monitor their daily, weekly and monthly schedules. Through this integration, Arfinn Med will reduce the need for physicians to have to operate in multiple interfaces to conduct business and work with patients, further increasing workflow at their practices.

Additionally, Arfinn Med is introducing a note templating feature that allows physicians to create templated and pre-populated fields for their patient notes. Through this feature, physicians can utilize the same verbiage and formatting for all patients, so they only have to update patient-specific information in their notes. The pre-populated fields save physicians' time and improve efficiencies on updating records.

"The new updates to Arfinn Med not only enhance the physician experience within the platform but also the experience with our patients," said Dr. Mark Hashim of The Herbal Clinic MD and a participating physician on the Arfinn Med platform. "Through these updates, I can utilize the platform for all my patients' needs, including reporting on their current progress, scheduling future appointments and templating all patient notes to ensure accuracy."

Launched in January 2019, Arfinn Med is designed for licensed medical professionals to track, report and share HIPAA-compliant benchmark data for prescribing medical cannabis to patients. The platform is free for physicians and addresses the demand for real-time, practical, peer-to-peer data surrounding treatment plans and efficacies of the growing medical marijuana industry.

For more information on these new features or to register for Arfinn Med, visit www.ArfinnMed.com.

About Arfinn Med

Arfinn Med is the first clinician-based medical professional and patient efficacy portal for medical cannabis treatments. Launched in January 2019, the free collaborative portal allows medical professionals to register, share, research and communicate about the best efficacy practices for medical cannabis. Arfinn Med is designed to connect medical professionals via the portal to educate and provide physicians with benchmark data and industry trends to lead to effective treatments for patients. For more information and to register for free, visit www.arfinnmed.com.

