Arfinn Med to Host Webinar Analyzing the Impact of Medical Marijuana on the Opioid Epidemic

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. grapples with a solution to the opioid crisis, Arfinn Med, the free online EMR portal for licensed physicians to share and report medical cannabis efficacies, will host a live one-hour webinar titled, "The Opioid Epidemic: Is Medical Cannabis a Possible Solution?" Designed for medical professionals to explore alternative solutions to combat the opioid epidemic, the webinar will discuss the latest studies and research on the impact of medical marijuana on opioid addiction. The free webinar will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. CDT. Leading the presentation and discussion will be medical cannabis expert and member of The Physician CBD Council, Dr. Dung Trinh, as well as Arfinn Med's CEO and founder, James West. Space will be limited to allow for discussion. To register for the webinar, visit https://arfinnmed.com/webinar.

Dr. Dung Trinh, chief medical officer and staff physician at Irvine Clinical Research, is a member of The Physician CBD Council which promotes medical research for therapeutic opportunities with cannabis. As a leading expert on medical cannabis research, Dr. Trinh previously hosted a webinar in partnership with Arfinn Med to highlight the Endocannabinoid system and the side effects of CBD.

"Opioid addiction is an important topic within the medical community and throughout our nation," said Dr. Trinh. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Arfinn Med to discuss the latest research surrounding medical marijuana and opioids, while utilizing insights from Arfinn Med's EMR platform to showcase real-time data associated with the issue."

Arfinn Med is a free EMR platform that is designed for licensed medical professionals to track, report and share HIPAA-compliant benchmark data for prescribing medical cannabis to patients. The platform addresses the demand for real-time data surrounding treatment plans and efficacies of the growing medical marijuana industry.

"Underscoring our commitment to education through shared knowledge on the Arfinn Med platform, we're thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Trinh to discuss the opioid epidemic with physicians and provide the latest data and insights on how medical marijuana can be a potential solution," said Arfinn Med CEO James West. "Combining Arfinn Med's data and Dr. Trinh's expertise, we aim to further physician awareness and education and provide an opportunity for discussion around this important and timely topic."

The webinar is free to attend. To register for the webinar, visit www.arfinnmed.com/webinar or email arfinn@boltpr.com. For more information about Arfinn Med, visit www.arfinnmed.com.

About Arfinn Med

Arfinn Med is the first clinician-based medical professional and patient efficacy portal for medical cannabis treatments. Launched in January 2019, the free collaborative portal allows medical professionals to register, share, research and communicate about the best efficacy practices for medical cannabis. Arfinn Med is designed to connect medical professionals via the portal to educate and provide physicians with benchmark data and industry trends to lead to effective treatments for patients. For more information and to register for free, visit www.arfinnmed.com.

