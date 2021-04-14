Arfona Expands Access to Affordable Tooth Replacement Through Partnership with Dentulu and Impress3D

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arfona, the leader in 3D printing and digital technology for dental applications, has formed a partnership with Dentulu and Impress3D to provide patients with greater access to better and more affordable tooth replacement options. This partnership combines Arfona's cutting edge additive manufacturing technology with popular online laboratory services from Impress3D and award winning teledentistry software and services from Dentulu.

One half of American adults are missing one or more teeth according to the American College of Prosthodontists. Tooth replacement represents a $450 billion market opportunity as Americans are significantly underserved by traditional restorative options (such as implants or fixed bridges) and many people need access to quality dentistry at a lower cost.

"We recognize the needs of people missing teeth and it's our mission to combine innovative technology with non-traditional distribution channels to improve their oral health and quality of life" offered Justin Marks, CDT, founder and CEO of Arfona. "Traditionally, a dental patient had to visit a physical dental office 4 or 5 times for treatment, and any resulting prosthetic took weeks to be made in a commercial laboratory. Through our partnership with Impress3D and Dentulu, patients now have the option to see a dentist virtually and receive their 3D printed replacement tooth in days without physically visiting a dental office."

Dentists can already access digital laboratory services through the Impress3D platform and order dental prosthetics online with the click of a button. Now, patients with missing teeth can also register on the Dentulu platform and determine if they are a candidate for treatment. Candidates who meet the requirements for 3D printed tooth replacement can schedule a virtual consultation with a dentist licensed in their state and order an impression kit developed specifically for partial dentures by Impress3D. Patients requiring more comprehensive, in-office treatment will be matched with a dentist in their area through the Dentulu platform.

Arfona uses proprietary additive manufacturing and post-processing technologies to produce digital partial dentures. From a 3D scan or traditional impression of a patient's mouth, Arfona can digitally design and 3D print a flexible, removable partial denture in as little as 2 to 4 days. The company recently secured additional funding to enhance the automation of its state-of-the-art production center in New Jersey, the largest production center of its kind in the world.

The company expects to launch their new teledentistry services for tooth replacement next month.

Arfona is a dental technology company specializing in thermoplastic 3D printed dental prosthetics. They are the inventor of the 3D printed flexible partial denture and operate the world's largest print farm for removable tooth replacement. Additional information is available at arfonaprinting.com .

Impress3D is a digital dental laboratory offering 3D printed appliances to dentists with improved fit and reduced chairtime. Through the Impress3D portal, dentists can order 3D printed partial dentures in three minutes or less from any web enabled device. Additional information is available at getimpress3d.com

