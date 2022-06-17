ARG Name To The Washington Post's Top Workplaces For The Eighth Time

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARG, Inc.(www.myarg.com) a Virginia-based national technology consulting firm, announced that it has been recognized on The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2022 list. The list recognizes 200 Washington-area firms rated internally by their employees to be the best place to work in the region. Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining which employers make the list and ARG ranked 26th in the small business category.

"ARG is honored to be named as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces for the 8th time, recognizing not only our mission-driven organization dedicated to protecting our clients from obsolescence but our commitment to culture and our community," said ARG President, Steve Praske. "We are so grateful to have the best and the brightest in the industry. We would not be where we are today without our hard-working team who consistently go above and beyond to ensure that our clients get the right technology and the support they need to ensure success."